Vow ASA: Vow wins another retrofit contract with Carnival Cruise Line

Vow ASA ("Vow") has through its subsidiary Scanship AS been awarded a retrofit contract with Carnival Cruise Line to deliver its advanced wastewater purification (AWP) system to Carnival Dream. The system will be installed aboard the vessel during a scheduled drydock in 2021.

"This contract signals a strong commitment for environmental sustainability even in most disruptive times, and we are thrilled to continue our work with Carnival Cruise Line deploying Scanship AWP technology to meet the highest discharge standard at sea," said CEO Henrik Badin.

For Scanship, this will be the thirty first (31) AWP system installed on existing ships in operation, and one of the largest retrofit projects within this business area for the company to date. Scanship is currently also working on another AWP retrofit project for Carnival Cruise Line on the Carnival Magic, under a contract announced in September last year.

"We are impressed with the cruise industry's commitment and determination to meet the environmental requirements of tomorrow, by upgrading systems on existing ships and installing new clean ship solutions on newbuilds under construction", said Badin.

For further queries, please contact:

Henrik Badin - CEO

Vow ASA

Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com





About Vow ASA

In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy, and high-value pyro carbon.

Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented, and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW from 13 January 2020).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.