Announces Avi Greenspoon as First Member

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2021) - Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) ("Xigem" or the "Company"), a technology provider for the emerging remote economy, today announced that it has established an Advisory Board to serve as a strategic resource for the Company's leadership, and appointed Mr. Avi Greenspoon as its inaugural member.

Mr. Greenspoon is currently the Executive Vice President and General Counsel of III Dune Capital Partners Limited. Prior to joining III Dune, he was a partner at Goodmans LLP, a pre-eminent Toronto law firm, where he specialized in corporate and securities law. Mr. Greenspoon was repeatedly recognized as a leading lawyer in the area of Corporate Mid-Market by The Canadian Legal Lexpert Directory. He earned his Bachelor of Law from Osgoode Hall Law School and was called to the Ontario Bar in 1993. Mr. Greenspoon has previously served as a director on a number of public company and non-profit boards.

"We are very pleased to welcome Avi to our Advisory Board. His experience in advising and leading companies as they successfully navigated their growth will be of tremendous value as we build Xigem," said Brian Kalish, co-founder and CEO of Xigem Technologies.

Xigem's Advisory Board will bring together members with a broad range of skills and experiences to offer unbiased perspectives on strategic matters. They will advise the Company on market and industry trends, with a focus on corporate and business development opportunities. The Board will encourage the exploration of new business paradigms, and support the Company's governance framework to enable sustainable and steady growth.

The Company expects to announce the appointment of additional Advisory Board members in the coming weeks.

About Xigem Technologies Corporation

Established in Toronto, Ontario, Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) is positioned to become a leading SaaS technology platform for the emerging near trillion dollar remote economy, with software capable of improving the capacity, productivity, and overall remote operations for businesses, consumers and other organizations. Beginning with "iAgent," the Company's patented technology, Xigem's portfolio will provide organizations, businesses and consumers with the tools necessary to thrive in a vast array of remote working, learning and treatment environments.

www.xigemtechnologies.com

