DJ SWEF: Portfolio update

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Portfolio update 22-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 22 April 2021 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Investment Update Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that on 19 April 2021 the Group closed a GBP26.6 million floating rate whole loan secured by a portfolio of four properties. The properties being secured against consist of laboratory and office spaces let to a diverse range of life science occupiers in the UK. The financing has been provided in the form of an initial advance along with a smaller capex facility to support the borrower's value-enhancing capex initiatives. The loan term is 4 years, and the Group expects to earn an attractive risk-adjusted return in line with its stated investment strategy. Following the investment, the Group has approximately GBP13.1million drawn on its credit facilities net of cash held. For further information, please contact: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited Vania Santos T: +44 1481 735878 Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: PFU TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 100398 EQS News ID: 1187383 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187383&application_name=news

