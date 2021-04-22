Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.04.2021
Relay Medical: Insider kaufen jetzt zu!
WKN: 904596 ISIN: US8688612048 
Surgutneftegas PJSC: Information statement on convening the AGM, on certain resolutions passed by the issuer's Board of Directors and on the record date to participate in the AGM

DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on convening the AGM, on certain resolutions passed by the issuer's Board of Directors and on the record date to participate in the AGM 

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on convening the AGM, on certain resolutions passed by the issuer's Board 
of Directors and on the record date to participate in the AGM 
22-Apr-2021 / 08:07 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Information statement [i] on convening the AGM, on certain resolutions passed by the issuer's Board of Directors and on 
the record date to participate in the AGM 
 
The Board of Directors held a meeting on 21 April 2021. 
 
According to the Charter, the number of the members of the Board of Directors is 9 persons. 
Eight members of the Board of Directors participated in voting. This meeting is competent to adopt resolutions. 
The resolution is adopted by 8 votes. 
 
Date and number of the minutes of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 21 April 2021, Minutes No. 5p. 
 
The Board of Directors resolved: 
To convene on 30 June 2021 an annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2020. In accordance 
with Article 3 of Federal Law No. 17-FZ dated 24 February 2021, to hold the annual general shareholders' meeting by way 
of absentee voting. 
 
To determine the final date when the ballot papers are accepted as 30 June 2021. 
However, in accordance with letter of the Bank of Russia No. 28-4-1/2816 dated 27 May 2019, the last day when the 
ballot papers are accepted shall be the day preceding the final date thereof. The ballot papers returned to the company 
not later than on 29 June 2021 shall be taken into account in order to determine the quorum and the results of voting. 
 
To determine the following mailing address to which shareholders may send completed ballot papers: JSC 
"Surgutinvestneft", ul.Entuziastov, 52/1, Surgut, Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Tyumenskaya Oblast, 
628415. 
 
To set 05 June 2021 as the date of determining (setting) persons entitled to participate in the annual general 
shareholders' meeting. 
 
To approve the following agenda for the annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC: 
1) Approval of the annual report of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2020. 
2) Approval of the annual accounting (financial) statements of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2020. 
3) Approval of the distribution of profit (including payment (declaration) of dividends) and loss of "Surgutneftegas" 
PJSC for 2020, approval of the size, form and procedure of dividend payment on shares of each category, setting the 
date as of which the persons entitled to dividends are determined. 
4) Payment of remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 
5) Payment of remuneration to the members of the Auditing Committee of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 
6) Election of the members to the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 
7) Election of the members to the Auditing Committee of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 
8) Approval of the Auditor of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 
 
To determine that holders of preference shares of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC are not entitled to vote on the issues of the 
agenda of the annual general shareholders' meeting. 
 
To establish that shareholders may review the information (materials) subject to presentation to shareholders while 
preparing for the annual general shareholders' meeting at: ul.Entuziastov, 52/1, Room No. 322, Surgut, Khanty-Mansiysky 
Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Tyumenskaya Oblast, 628415, starting from 09 June 2021, every working day from 09:00 a.m. 
till 12:30 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. till 5:00 p.m. Telephone in Surgut: +7 (3462) 55 09 48. 
 
To approve the text of the notice for shareholders about the annual general meeting (appendix) and notify shareholders 
as provided for by the Company's Charter. 
 
To put Director General of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC Vladimir L. Bogdanov in charge of organizational and technical support 
of the annual general shareholders' meeting". 
 
Identifying attributes of the issuer's securities in case the agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors 
includes issues related to exercising the rights vested in the certain issuer's securities 
Class, category (type) of the securities: ordinary registered non-documentary shares. 
Issues state registration numbers, state registration date and international securities identification number (ISIN): 
ordinary shares: 1-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003, RU0008926258. 
 
Website used by the issuer to disclose information: 
http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; 
http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 
 
 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
[i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US8688612048 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:     SGGD 
LEI Code:   2138002GZLU65FRAC894 
Sequence No.: 100403 
EQS News ID:  1187426 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187426&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2021 02:08 ET (06:08 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
