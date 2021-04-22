Anzeige
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Impero A/S to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Copenhagen April 22, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the
Impero share (short name: IMPERO) starts today on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Denmark. Impero belongs to the technology sector and is the 6th company
which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021 and is the 40th
company on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. 

Impero is a Danish Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that provides a
compliance management platform. The Impero platform enables companies to easily
manage compliance through automation of risk and control management,
documentation, and reporting. Impero empowers companies to become more
compliant in a scalable, digital, intuitive, and - most importantly - easy way. 

"We are very proud that we today have taken yet another big step in our
endeavor toward becoming an international de facto compliance standard through
continued development of Impero's platform and organization", says Rikke Stampe
Skov, CEO Impero A/S. "The IPO gives us the capital necessary to fuel the
energy behind our mission to help companies create transparency and trust. We
approach this task humbly and diligently, and look forward to continuously
create value for our customers, partners, and investors. I want to thank our
team for their incredible energy and unrelenting commitment to Impero - I look
forward to continuing our inspiring collaboration". 

"We are proud to welcome Impero to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," says
Carsten Borring, Head of Listing for Nasdaq Copenhagen. "When we ring the bell
for Impero today, we also mark a very special day for equality and diversity in
listed companies, as Rikke Stampe Skov will be the first female Danish CEO to
be listed on Nasdaq First North in Copenhagen." 

Impero has appointed Grant Thornton as Certified Advisor.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq media contact

Communication Director

Helle Mayor

+45 9132 4030

Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=853265
