Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Impero A/S to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Copenhagen April 22, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the Impero share (short name: IMPERO) starts today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. Impero belongs to the technology sector and is the 6th company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021 and is the 40th company on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. Impero is a Danish Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that provides a compliance management platform. The Impero platform enables companies to easily manage compliance through automation of risk and control management, documentation, and reporting. Impero empowers companies to become more compliant in a scalable, digital, intuitive, and - most importantly - easy way. "We are very proud that we today have taken yet another big step in our endeavor toward becoming an international de facto compliance standard through continued development of Impero's platform and organization", says Rikke Stampe Skov, CEO Impero A/S. "The IPO gives us the capital necessary to fuel the energy behind our mission to help companies create transparency and trust. We approach this task humbly and diligently, and look forward to continuously create value for our customers, partners, and investors. I want to thank our team for their incredible energy and unrelenting commitment to Impero - I look forward to continuing our inspiring collaboration". "We are proud to welcome Impero to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," says Carsten Borring, Head of Listing for Nasdaq Copenhagen. "When we ring the bell for Impero today, we also mark a very special day for equality and diversity in listed companies, as Rikke Stampe Skov will be the first female Danish CEO to be listed on Nasdaq First North in Copenhagen." Impero has appointed Grant Thornton as Certified Advisor. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.