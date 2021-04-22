Anzeige
Active Biotech AB Interim report January - March 2021

Financing completed and good progress in the projects

First quarter in brief

  • Agreement signed for manufacturing of a topical ophthalmic formulation and capsules of laquinimod for use in clinical studies
  • Activities are ongoing according to plan in the naptumomab and tasquinimod projects

Corporate

  • Rights issue prospectus published on January 5, 2021
  • Rights issue oversubscribed by 175% and added 76.2 MSEK to liquidity before issue expenses

Events after the end of the period

  • Active Biotech and NeoTX announce FDA Clearance of IND for Phase II Clinical Trial of Naptumomab

Financial summary

SEK MJan-MarFull-year
2021 20202020
Net sales-0,56,7
Operating loss/loss -9,7-9,7-32,3
Profit/loss after tax-9,8-10,1-32,2
Earnings per share (SEK)-0,05-0,06-0,19
Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period)92,047,926,2

For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, CEO
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 21 56
Hans Kolam, CFO
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44

Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Scheelevägen 22, SE-223 63 Lund
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00

The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com.

Active Biotech is obligated to make public the information contained in this report pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was provided to the media, through the agency of the contact person set out above, for publication on April 22, 2021, at 08.30 a.m. CET.

Attachment

  • 210422_Active Biotech Interim Report Jan-Mar 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cf9b194c-990f-41a5-8b80-8db3df3a15a2)

