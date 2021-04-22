Nasdaq Riga: Suspension of trading in AS "Baltic Technology Ventures"

Nasdaq Riga decided on April 22, to immediately suspend trading in the shares of AS "Baltic Technology Ventures" (BTE1R, LV0000101772). Trading is suspended based on the information received from the Financial and Capital Market Commission in relation to the existence of information that may significantly affect the price of the relevant financial instrument, but which has not yet been publicly announced. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.