Donnerstag, 22.04.2021
Relay Medical: Insider kaufen jetzt zu!
WKN: 3873 ISIN: LV0000101772 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
22.04.2021 | 09:05
Nasdaq Riga: Suspension of trading in AS "Baltic Technology Ventures"

Nasdaq Riga decided on April 22, to immediately suspend trading in the shares
of AS "Baltic Technology Ventures" (BTE1R, LV0000101772). 

Trading is suspended based on the information received from the Financial and
Capital Market Commission in relation to the existence of information that may
significantly affect the price of the relevant financial instrument, but which
has not yet been publicly announced. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
