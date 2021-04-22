Soto Solar has submitted the project proposal to the Ministry of the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco). The solar plant could start production in 2023 or 2024 and will have a generation capacity of more than 2,000 GWh/year.From pv magazine Spain Spanish independent power producer Soto Solar España is developing the largest photovoltaic park in Spain, with 1,000 MW of installed power. The company plans to link the huge facility, known as Erasmo, to energy storage and green hydrogen production. According to its developer, the project has already secured the necessary land ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...