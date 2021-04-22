DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting



22-Apr-2021 / 09:39 CET/CEST

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

22 April 2021

2021 Extraordinary General Meeting

Dexus provides the presentation and Chair address for the Dexus Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) which is being held today at Dexus Place, Level 5, 1 Margaret Street, Sydney commencing at 3.30pm (AEDT).

The meeting will be webcast and can be viewed at www.dexus.com



The full ASX release including the presentation is available at www.dexus.com.



Authorised by the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited.

For further information please contact:

Investors

David Yates

Executive General Manager, Investor Relations

+61 2 9017 1424

+61 418 861 047

david.yates@dexus.com Media

Louise Murray

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

+61 2 9017 1446

+61 403 260 754

louise.murray@dexus.com

About Dexus

2021 Extraordinary General Meeting

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to our 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting.

I'm Richard Sheppard, the Chair of the Board of Directors of Dexus Funds Management Limited. I would like to begin by acknowledging the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, the traditional custodians of the land on which we are presenting from today, and we pay our respects to their First Nations people past, present and emerging. I would also like to extend that respect and welcome to any First Nations people who are joining our meeting today.

On behalf of the Dexus Board, I would like to thank those of you who have joined us in person today and welcome those of you who are joining us on the webcast. We remain hopeful that we will be able to connect with more of you at our Annual General Meeting later this year.

I'll table my appointment as Chair of today's meeting and open the meeting.

I will start by reinforcing some key elements of our strategy.

The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the importance of having a diversified business model and strategy that can deliver through the cycle.

This has been demonstrated by our strong cashflows and resilient asset values in this uncertain environment.

We continue to invest in high-quality real estate across Australia's major cities and we have established some key strategic initiatives that will help unlock the relative value of our business and strengthen the platform for future cycles. The initiatives include:

Increasing the resilience of portfolio income streams

Expanding and diversifying the funds management business, as well as

Progressing our group development pipeline

The Simplification is aligned to the expansion of our funds management business and will increase our flexibility to be able to meet the increased investment demand from third party capital partners.

Our existing structure is a legacy of our history. We have DXO or the Dexus Operations Trust stapled to the Dexus Diversified Fund, Dexus Industrial Trust and Dexus Office Trust.

What the Simplification will do is reorganise this quadruple structure to a group comprising two stapled trusts - being the Dexus Operations Trust and the newly created Dexus Property Trust.

The rationale for the Simplification is detailed in the Explanatory Memorandum.

In summary there are three key advantages.

The Simplification will provide Dexus with an improved ability to execute on our strategic initiative of expanding and diversifying the funds management business. It will do this by providing Dexus with greater flexibility in meeting the investment demand from investors for real estate assets, while also expanding our funds management business. For example, it may allow equity interests in Dexus Diversified Fund, Dexus Industrial Trust and Dexus Office Trust to be issued directly to potential third party capital partners.

Dexus's current structure is complex, and the simplified structure will lead to increased efficiencies relating to reporting and administration. It will reduce the number external financial statements produced, saving time across many Dexus business units and the savings are estimated to equate to approximately half a million dollars per annum.

There are also potential efficiencies for Security holders. Under the simplified dual stapled trust structure there will be reduced administrative burden relating to their reporting requirements. Further, Dexus will potentially be able to provide broader Capital Gains Tax rollover relief to persons who receive or become Dexus Security holders as a result of any merger or acquisition activity that Dexus subsequently engages in.

Should the Simplification be approved, the next steps would include:

Obtaining the necessary stamp duty approvals and relief With that information the Board will then consider whether the Simplification continues to be in the best interests of Security holders All Dexus Security holders will be informed of the timetable for implementation as set out on page 3 of the Explanatory Memorandum

Importantly we will ensure that Security holders are kept informed of the progress of the Simplification.

ENDS