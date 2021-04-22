Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.04.2021
Relay Medical: Insider kaufen jetzt zu!
GlobeNewswire
22.04.2021 | 09:53
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Lipum to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Stockholm, April 22, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Lipum AB's shares (short name LIPUM) commences today on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market. The company belongs to the Health care sector. Lipum is the 39th
company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. 

Lipum is a biopharmaceutical company specialized on a novel way to treat
chronic inflammatory diseases. The lead candidate drug (SOL-116) is a fully
humanized antibody designed to give safer and more efficacious therapy by
blocking a previously overlooked target molecule of the immune system.
Supported by solid pre-clinical data for the rare disease juvenile idiopathic
arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis Lipum is exploring a range of other diseases
with a high unmet medical need. They intend to show clinical proof of concept
for SOL-116. Based in Umeå, Lipum's unique approach has attracted international
attention, including a major European Commission Horizon 2020 grant. 

"We are excited to now be a listed company," said Einar Pontén, CEO of Lipum.
"With very promising data for our drug candidate, the goal is to meet a
significant medical need and create value for our shareholders." 

"We are excited to see Lipum becoming a listed company," said Adam Kostyál,
Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "They will make an important contribution
to our health care segment as well as for their shareholders. We look forward
to follow their journey." 

Lipum has appointed G&W Fondkommission AB as Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
