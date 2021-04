GB Group (GBG) expects to report revenue, adjusted operating profit and net cash ahead of consensus for FY21, with strength in the Identity and Location businesses outweighing slower business for the Fraud division. We have upgraded our FY21 forecasts to reflect this and revised our FY22 and FY23 forecasts to reflect the disposal of Employ & Comply at the start of FY22.

