22 April 2021



Acron Group's Commercial Output Up 4.5% in Q1 2021

Group's consolidated output (including operating results for Acron, Dorogobuzh and

North-Western Phosphorous Company)

Product, '000 t Q1 2021 Q1 2020 YOY, % MINERAL FERTILISERS Ammonia 688 677 1.6 incl. in-house consumption 677 634 Nitrogen fertilisers, including 1,170 1,114 5.0 incl. in-house consumption 170 170 AN 575 604 -4.8 incl. in-house consumption 46 53 Urea 319 245 30.3 incl. in-house consumption 124 117 incl. prilled urea 56 131 -57.1 incl. in-house consumption 5 3 incl. granulated urea 151 0 increase incl. in-house consumption 7 0 UAN 276 265 4.1 Complex fertilisers, including 611 618 -1.1 incl. in-house consumption 8 9 NPK 584 590 -1.0 incl. in-house consumption 8 9 Bulk blends 27 28 -4.8 Total commercial output for Mineral Fertilisers 1,615 1,596 1.2 INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS Organic compounds, including 118 112 5.2 incl. in-house consumption 62 55 Methanol 26 27 -5.3 incl. in-house consumption 23 20 Formalin 42 40 6.0 incl. in-house consumption 38 35 Urea-formaldehyde resins 50 45 10.8 incl. in-house consumption 1 1 Non-organic compounds, including 290 249 16.5 Low-density and technical-grade AN 125 78 61.0 Industrial urea 41 45 -8.9 Calcium carbonate 111 113 -2.1 Liquid carbon dioxide 12 12 -0.8 Argon 2 2 -6.3 Total commercial output for Industrial Products 346 306 13.2 PHOSPHATE INPUTS Apatite concentrate 313 256 22.5 incl. in-house consumption 238 209 Total commercial output for Apatite Concentrate 75 47 60.6 TOTAL COMMERCIAL OUTPUT 2,035 1,948 4.5

Note: Commercial output is output less in-house consumption.

Comments from Chairman of Acron's Board of Directors Alexander Popov:

'In the first quarter of 2021, Acron Group produced 2,035,000 tonnes of its main commercial products. This is the third straight quarter that our commercial output has exceeded 2 million tonnes.

'The capacity-building projects completed in the past year have already delivered positive outcomes: ammonia output increased 2%, and urea output was up 30%. It is particularly satisfying that granulated urea output at the new unit put on stream in May 2020 is still growing, reaching 151,000 tonnes in the reporting period.

'We continue to focus on progressive development, with plans to further increase our commercial output. Construction of the Urea-6+ unit is underway, with expected commissioning in the second quarter of 2021. This new unit will add 520,000 tonnes of urea per annum to our total urea capacity.

'Today, almost all of the ammonia produced by Acron Group is processed in-house into finished products with high added value, so we are implementing projects to boost capacity at the Ammonia-2 and Ammonia-3 units in Veliky Novgorod. Once these two units are upgraded using the best available technology in 2023, they will provide all of the ammonia required by our Novgorod-based facility'.

Market Trends

Global urea prices grew rapidly in Q1 2021. Baltic FOB prices reached a seven-year record-high of USD 350. This sharp rise was driven by several factors, including strong seasonal demand in Europe and the United States, limited urea volume available for export from China, an increase in global prices for natural gas, and record-high grain prices. India's urea purchases give additional support to the market. However, the end of the high season in Europe and the United States and the expansion of Chinese exports may cause an excess of supply on the market, which could grow further this year with the commissioning of new production facilities in Africa and India.

In Q1 2021, AN and UAN prices also increased to their highest level in several years due to strong seasonal demand in the Northern Hemisphere and growth in urea prices used as a benchmark for other nitrogen fertiliser prices.

NPK prices increased in Q1 2021 as well, mainly driven by higher prices for basic products (urea, DAP, and potassium chloride). The increase in basic product prices outstripped blends because of their higher liquidity, so the NPK 16-16-16 premium over the basic product basket decreased to 5% from the historical average of 20%.

Average Indicative Prices, USD per t, FOB Baltic/Black Sea

Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 Q1 2021/



Q4 2020



change Q1 2021/



Q1 2020



change NPK 16-16-16 312 262 252 19% 24% AN 234 166 187 41% 25% UAN 213 119 123 79% 73% Urea 326 234 217 39% 50% Ammonia 329 211 222 56% 48%

Background Information

Acron Group is a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and Smolensk region (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in Murmansk region (North-Western Phosphorous Company, NWPC) and is implementing a potash development project in Perm Krai (Verkhnekamsk Potash Company, VPC). It owns transportation and logistics infrastructure, including three Baltic seaport terminals and distribution networks in Russia and China. Acron subsidiary North Atlantic Potash Inc. (NAP) holds mining leases and an exploration permit for ten parcels of the potassium salt deposit at Prairie Evaporite, Saskatchewan, Canada. Acron also holds a minority stake (19.8%) in Polish Grupa Azoty S.A., one of the largest chemical producers in Europe.

In 2020, the Group sold 7.8 million tonnes of main products to 74 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets.

In 2020, the Group posted consolidated IFRS revenue of RUB 119,864 million (USD 1,661 million), with EBITDA of RUB 35,311 million (USD 489 million). Acron's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange and its global depositary receipts are traded at the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs over 11,000 people.

For more information about Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.