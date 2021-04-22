Augmentum Fintech Plc - Notice of Capital Markets Day
London, April 22
22 April 2021
Augmentum Fintech plc
Notice of Capital Markets Day
Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) ("Augmentum" or the "Company"), the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector, announces that it will host a virtual Capital Markets Day for institutional investors and analysts on Wednesday 12 May 2021. For further details, please contact: cmd@augmentum.vc
About Augmentum Fintech plc
Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the banking, insurance, asset management and wider financial services sectors. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines.