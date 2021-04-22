Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.04.2021
Relay Medical: Insider kaufen jetzt zu!
PR Newswire
22.04.2021 | 10:46
71 Leser
Augmentum Fintech Plc - Notice of Capital Markets Day

Augmentum Fintech Plc - Notice of Capital Markets Day

PR Newswire

London, April 22

22 April 2021

Augmentum Fintech plc

Notice of Capital Markets Day

Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) ("Augmentum" or the "Company"), the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector, announces that it will host a virtual Capital Markets Day for institutional investors and analysts on Wednesday 12 May 2021. For further details, please contact: cmd@augmentum.vc

ENDs

For further information, please contact:

Augmentum Fintech
Tim Levene, Portfolio Manager
Nigel Szembel, Investor Relations
+44 (0)20 3961 5420
+44 (0)7802 362 088 / nigel@augmentum.vc
Peel Hunt
Liz Yong / Luke Simpson
+44 (0)20 7418 8900
N+1 Singer
Harry Gooden / James Moat
+44 (0)20 7496 3000
Frostrow
Paul Griggs, Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 3170 8733 / paul.griggs@frostrow.com


About Augmentum Fintech plc
Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the banking, insurance, asset management and wider financial services sectors. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines.

© 2021 PR Newswire
