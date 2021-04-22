HMNC Brain Health Embarks on Next Phase of Growth with New Leadership Team

Benedikt von Braunmühl named new CEO

Dr. Hans Eriksson appointed Chief Clinical Development Officer

Dr. Franz Humer strengthens Board of Directors as Chairman

Founder Prof. Dr. Dr. Dr. h.c. mult. Florian Holsboer to lead Scientific Advisory Board

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / HMNC Brain Health, a biotech company focused on the development of innovative and personalized treatments for depression and other neuropsychiatric disorders, enters a new phase of growth with a new leadership team. Benedikt von Braunmühl, formerly COO, Diagnostic Services of Medicover, will take over as Chief Executive Officer with effect of May 1, 2021. He will succeed the company founder Prof. Florian Holsboer who already stepped up to the Board of Directors and now also took over the lead of the Scientific Board. Dr. Hans Eriksson, most recently Chief Medical Officer at COMPASS Pathways, further strengthens the Executive Board as Chief Clinical Development Officer.

Dr. Franz Humer, longstanding CEO and Chairman of Roche was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors. In addition, Adalbert Freiherr von Uckermann, Managing Director of the Jahr Group, joined the Board of Directors as a member. Together with Prof. Holsboer and his co-founder, the entrepreneur Carsten Maschmeyer, the Board of Directors is now composed of four top-class executives.

"Our projects are in a promising state of development and now is the right time to entrust the further steps towards market maturity to a new team that is ideally equipped for this task", said Prof. Holsboer. "Our new Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Franz Humer, brings in decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and diagnostics industry as well as plenty of ideas and a unique network to build further partnerships for growth. As Head of the Scientific Board I remain committed to contribute my expertise with the final goal of making it a reality that patients with mental health conditions like depression can be treated with the right medication", Prof. Holsboer added.

The new CEO von Braunmühl and Chief Clinical Development Officer Dr. Eriksson will form the Executive Board together with CFO Rainer Sturm. They are supported by Head of Operations Dr. Maximilian Döbler.

"With Benedikt von Braunmühl, we have found an energetic and highly skilled new CEO to drive HMNC Brain Health forward", Dr. Humer said. "It is our priority to leverage HMNC Brain Health's potential to develop innovations and bring them to market successfully."

"As a thriving company with a high-potential pipeline we're poised to fundamentally change the precision psychiatry market", said von Braunmühl. "Our company holds the key to much more precise treatment in indications with high unmet medical needs."

HMNC Brain Health is a precision psychiatry pioneer addressing depression and other neuropsychiatric disorders as pressing medical challenges on global scale that translate into huge market potential. The company develops a unique pipeline for targeting both major depressive disorder (MDD) and treatment-resistant depression (TRD). HMNC Brain Health is located at one of the leading European biotech hubs in Munich and backed by renowned family offices. The company now enters the next stage of its development with a large-scale licensing and fundraising agenda.

Benedikt von Braunmühl, CEO

Benedikt von Braunmühl has more than 25 years of experience in business development, M&A, strategy, marketing, sales, and operations in the life-science industry. Most recently von Braunmühl served as Chief Operating Officer Diagnostic Services and member of the Management Board at Medicover AB, an integrated health care company. During his tenure with Medicover he prepared the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Stockholm as leader of the Diagnostic Division.

His experience includes positions as Senior Vice President, Head of Global Commercial Operations and member of the Executive Committee at Qiagen and Regional Director Latin America of Novartis Vaccines & Diagnostics, as well as Chairman of the Supervisory Committee at Pathoquest S.A., a spin-off of the Pasteur Institute.

Dr. Hans Eriksson, Chief Clinical Development Officer

Dr. Hans Eriksson obtained his MD and PhD in Cell and Molecular Biology at Lund University in Sweden. He also holds an Executive MBA from Stockholm School of Economics. After clinical training in psychiatry, he served as Consultant Psychiatrist and Assisting Head of the Psychiatric Clinic at Lund University Hospital. During the last two decades, he has held several senior clinical development roles in the pharmaceutical industry, in Sweden, Denmark, USA, and the UK. His career moves prior to HMNC Brain Health included most recently serving as Chief Medical Officer at COMPASS Pathways and previously as Senior Director of Clinical Research at Lundbeck and Medical Science Director at AstraZeneca.

He has worked on five late-phase clinical development programs for depression indications, three of which have resulted in regulatory approvals for Major Depressive Disorder.

Dr. Franz Humer, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Dr. Franz Humer is one of the most experienced leaders in the global pharmaceutical and diagnostics industry. In 1995, he joined Hoffmann-La Roche as a member of the Board and the head of Pharmaceutical Division, progressing to become Chairman and CEO in 2001, and between 2008 and 2014 the Chairman of Roche Holding Limited. He joined the Board of Diageo in 2005, became Chairman in 2008 and retired in 2016.

Apart from HMNC Holding GmbH, Dr. Humer is Chairman of Neogene Therapeutics. He is a Board Director of Allogene Therapeutics, Cydar Medical and Emil Frey Holdings and an Advisor to Temasek Holdings, Letterone Healthcare and Breakthrough Properties. Dr. Humer earned a PhD in law from the University of Innsbruck, Austria, and an MBA from INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France.

Adalbert Freiherr von Uckermann, Member of the Board of Directors

Adalbert Freiherr von Uckermann has been the Managing Director of Jahr Group, Hamburg, since July 2020. He was a member of the management board of the multi family office HQ Trust between 2011 and 2020. His previous positions include the investment banks UBS Deutschland AG and Rothschild GmbH. In addition, von Uckermann was part of the project management team for the IPO of Deutsche Telekom AG and initially worked at Dresdner Bank AG after studying economics at Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich.

Prof. Dr. Dr. Dr. h.c. Florian Holsboer, Co-Founder, Head of the Scientific Board, and Member of the Board of Directors

Prof. Florian Holsboer is one of the most internationally renowned depression researchers. He was Director of the Max Planck Institute of Psychiatry for 25 years. Furthermore, he was the CEO of HMNC Brain Health from 2014 till the end of 2020. He is known for his discoveries about the connection between stress, depression, anxiety and sleep disorders, the laboratory diagnostic characterization of these diseases and their optimal treatment. He is one of the founders of personalized depression therapy, which, based on laboratory diagnostics, helps sustainably improve depression treatment.

Prof. Holsboer is the author and co-author of over 1,000 scientific publications and is one of the most cited scientists worldwide.

Carsten Maschmeyer, Co-Founder and Member of the Board of Directors

Carsten Maschmeyer is a highly successful German entrepreneur, investor, speaker, and bestselling-author. Under the strategic umbrella of the Maschmeyer Group all his investment activities are combined. With his investment companies ALSTIN (Munich), seed+speed (Berlin), and MGV (San Francisco, USA) he engages in companies in sunrise industries and growing markets. Carsten Maschmeyer is also the inventor of independent financial consulting. The company he founded, he built up in record time into an international M-DAX group and sold it in 2007 to the largest Swiss life insurer.

HMNC Brain Health

HMNC Brain Health is a precision medicine pioneer in psychiatry based in Munich. Founded in 2010, the privately held biotech company combines the development of machine learning-enabled companion diagnostics with specific therapeutics to personalize the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders with a focus on depression.

The ultimate goal of HMNC Brain Health is to improve the lives of patients by developing highly disruptive solutions for their high unmet medical needs. The company strives to reduce not only the immense individual burden, but also the societal impact of these diseases.

HMNC Brain Health develops patented genetic tests and combines those with innovative exclusively in-licensed medications, resulting in precise therapies for depression and other neuropsychiatric disorders.

Media contact:

Alexander Schmidt, GAULY

Phone: +49 151 22 939 765

E-mail: alexander.schmidt@gaulyadvisors.com





Dr. Franz Humer, Chairman of the Board of Directors, HMNC Brain Health SOURCE: HMNC Brain Health Benedikt von Braunmühl, CEO of HMNC Brain Health (starting May 1, 2021)

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/641753/HMNC-Brain-Health-Embarks-on-Next-Phase-of-Growth-with-New-Leadership-Team