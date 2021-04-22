The "Europe Font Management Software Market Forecast to 2027 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Deployment, Operating System, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Windows System Segment to Dominate Europe Font Management Software Market during 2019-2027

Europe Font management software Market is expected to reach US$ 4,013.0 million by 2027 from US$ 1,002.8 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the Europe font management software market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Rapidly increasing role of efficient design and packaging of goods is the major factor driving the growth of the Europe font management software market. However, issues associated with elevated pricing and limited awareness hinders the growth of Europe font management software market.

The Europe font management software market is segmented on the basis of deployment, operating system, end user, and country. The Europe font management software market, based on deployment, is segmented into on-premise and cloud. Cloud segment held the largest market share of Europe font management software market in 2019. Based on operating system, the Europe market is segmented into Mac system, Windows system, and other systems.

Windows system segment held the largest market share of Europe font management software market in 2019. The Europe font management software market, based on end user, is segmented into website designer, printing agencies, advertising agencies, freelancers, and others. Website designer segment held the largest market share of Europe font management software market in 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic is hindering Europe. Spain, Italy, Germany, the UK, and France are among the worst-affected member states in the region due to the outbreak. Businesses in the region are facing severe economic difficulties as they either had to suspend their operations or reduce their activities in a substantial manner.

Key Industry Dynamics

Market Drivers

Significant Rise in Internet Penetration and Development of Digital Content

Rapidly Increasing Role of Efficient Design and Packaging of Goods

Market Restraints

Elevated Pricing and Limited Awareness

Market Opportunities

Widening Verticals for Font Management Apps

Future Trends

Advanced Digital Evolution

Adobe; Celartem, Inc. dba Extensis; Corel Corporation; Fontstand BV; High-Logic B.V.; Insider Software Inc.; Monotype Imaging Inc.; Proxima Software; RightFont Team are among the leading companies in the Europe font management software market.

The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in 2020, Corel Corporation unveiled its smartest, fastest, and most collaborative CorelDRAW graphics suite 2020. CorelDRAW graphics suite offers new capabilities to produce visually stunning designs and high-quality assets.

