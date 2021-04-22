The "Europe Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market 2020-2030 by Component, Communication Type (V2P, V2G, V2C, V2I, V2D, V2V), Connectivity (DSRC, Cellular), Technology, Vehicle Type (Passenger, Commercial), Vehicle Propulsion (ICE, EV), Distribution and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market accounted for $2,405.1 million in 2020 and will grow by 64.1% annually over 2020-2030, owing to growing demand for fully autonomous driving and safe vehicles, advancements in 5G technology, increased electric vehicles (EV) sales, government regulations to curb emissions, and need to reduce traffic congestion.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2020 and provides forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2020 as the base year.

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe V2X market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Communication Type, Connectivity, Technology, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Propulsion, Distribution, and Country.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe V2X market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System.

According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

