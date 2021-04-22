Elsevier Launches Educational Webinar Series on COVID-19 Vaccines in Partnership With the Lancet

Two-Part Series Will Offer Evidence-Based Information on the Vaccines for Both the General Public and Scientific Audiences

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / Elsevier, a global leader in research publishing and information analytics, will host an upcoming series of webinars produced in partnership with The Lancet Infectious Diseases, which is part of the highly respected The Lancet family of journals. The first webinar will take place April 28th during World Immunization Week (April 24-30) to help demystify the COVID-19 vaccines for the general public and will include live translations in French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, German, Polish and Russian.

The first webinar with John McConnell, Editor-in-Chief of The Lancet Infectious Diseases, will address how the vaccines work, reviewing the data on their safety and efficacy in preventing disease. The second webinar will be geared toward medical and research professionals, highlighting the science behind the vaccines' development.

"The COVID-19 vaccines are providing hope to people around the world, but there is still some wariness and inaccurate information that is fueling public mistrust," said Mr. McConnell. "Providing people with the facts to help them navigate the wealth of information out there is critical. I feel passionately about the important role that the research and publishing community is playing in sharing evidence-based information with the world about the COVID-19 vaccines."

Since the start of the pandemic, Elsevier has played a significant role helping support the healthcare community combat the virus that causes COVID-19. In April 2020, Elsevier launched the COVID-19 Healthcare Hub, which provides fact-based resources for healthcare professionals, working on the frontlines of the pandemic. In addition to sharing the latest medical information, approved treatments and guidelines and other valuable tools, the healthcare community also have access to an ICU Nurses Refresher Toolkit and a COVID-19 Vaccine Toolkit, with specific information for global nurses working with ICU patients and information on the available COVID-19 vaccines.

Details on each of the free webinars are listed below:

Demystifying COVID-19 Vaccines: Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET / 3:00 PM BST / 4:00 PM CEST; available for free to the general public (via Zoom). Live translations to be provided in French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, German, Polish and Russian.

John McConnell, Editor-in-Chief of The Lancet Infectious Diseases, and Ylann Schemm, Director of the Elsevier Foundation and Corporate Responsibility at Elsevier, will participate in a discussion about the science behind COVID-19 vaccines, and the latest insights from safety and efficacy data. Mr. McConnell will also address the public's most frequently asked questions on vaccine importance, safety, efficacy, re-infection, and the currently known COVID-19 variants. Please register here.

COVID-19 Vaccines: An Update on Research & Global Availability: Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET/ 3:00 PM BST/ 4:00 PM CEST; available to biomedical scientists via Elsevier's Researcher Academy on Campus portal.

John McConnell, Editor-in-Chief of The Lancet Infectious Diseases, will discuss vaccine effectiveness in preventing disease, address safety concerns with vaccine side effects (e.g., reactogenicity, anaphylaxis, clotting disorders, Bell's palsy), information on global availability, and the evolution of the research landscape in light of the pandemic.

About Elsevier's Novel Coronavirus Information Center

Elsevier's Novel Coronavirus Information Center provides expert-curated information for researchers, healthcare professionals and public health officials, including clinical guidance and a portal to access all of Elsevier's COVID-19 research. All resources are freely available. We also have dedicated hubs for healthcare professionals; health educators and students; librarians; and R&D professionals. You can find these in our Coronavirus Resource Directory.

About Elsevier

As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems.

In everything we publish, we uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity. We bring that same rigor to our information analytics solutions for researchers, health professionals, institutions and funders.

Elsevier employs 8,100 people worldwide. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years. Growing from our roots in publishing, we offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive societal progress. Digital solutions such as ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath support strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and health education. Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on our 2,500+ digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell; our 40,000 eBook titles; and our iconic reference works, such as Gray's Anatomy. With the Elsevier Foundation and our external Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Board, we work in partnership with diverse stakeholders to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com.

CONTACT:

Teresa Mueller

Vice President, Global Health Markets

Elsevier Communications

t.mueller@elsevier.com

SOURCE: Elsevier

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/641671/Elsevier-Launches-Educational-Webinar-Series-on-COVID-19-Vaccines-in-Partnership-With-the-Lancet