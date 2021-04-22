Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.04.2021
WKN: A1WYU5 ISIN: SE0005190238 Ticker-Symbol: NCYD 
Tradegate
22.04.21
09:10 Uhr
12,035 Euro
+0,260
+2,21 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
GlobeNewswire
22.04.2021 | 11:29
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Tele2 (57/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Tele2 AB (Tele2)
published on April 22, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Tele2 has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM),
which will be held in June 2021, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 3.00
per share. The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the EGM approves
the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a recalculation of
options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Tele2 (TEL2B; TEL2A). 

For more information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=853864
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
