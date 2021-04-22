Anzeige
WKN: 870740 ISIN: FI0009000459 Ticker-Symbol: HUKI 
Tradegate
22.04.21
11:14 Uhr
41,500 Euro
+2,020
+5,12 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.04.2021
Composition of Huhtamäki Oyj's Board Committees

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22.4.2021 AT 12:50

Composition of Huhtamäki Oyj's Board Committees

The Board of Directors of Huhtamäki Oyj has resolved upon members of its Committees for a term ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Audit Committee

As members of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors will continue Ms. Anja Korhonen (Chairman), Ms. Kerttu Tuomas and Ms. Sandra Turner.

Human Resources Committee

As members of the Human Resources Committee of the Board of Directors will continue Mr. Pekka Ala-Pietilä (Chairman), Mr. Doug Baillie, Mr. William R. Barker and Mr. Ralf K. Wunderlich.

For further information, please contact:
Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 (0)10 686 7872

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, enabling wellbeing and convenience. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, and help prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and as of 2020, we received an MSCI ESG Rating of A, on a scale of AAA - CCC. To play our part in managing climate change, we have committed to set science-based targets through the Science Based Targets initiative. Huhtamaki has been awarded the Silver medal by EcoVadis for performance in sustainability.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 36 countries and 81 sites around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of 18,100 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2020 net sales totaled EUR 3.3 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet on www.huhtamaki.com.


