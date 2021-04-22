First quarter sales of $866 million.

First quarter GAAP EPS of $0.78 and adjusted EPS of $0.81.

The company updates its full year 2021 GAAP EPS guidance to approximately $2.65 to $2.80 and on an adjusted basis to approximately $2.80 to $2.95.

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures are in the attached financial tables.

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) today announced first quarter 2021 sales of $866 million. Sales were up 22 percent compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales grew 19 percent in the first quarter. First quarter 2021 earnings per diluted share from continuing operations ("EPS") were $0.78 compared to $0.43 in the first quarter of 2020. On an adjusted basis, the company reported EPS of $0.81 compared to $0.52 in the first quarter of 2020. Segment income, adjusted net income, free cash flow and adjusted EPS are described in the attached schedules.

First quarter 2021 operating income was $157 million, up 56 percent compared to operating income for the first quarter of 2020, and return on sales ("ROS") was 18.1 percent, an increase of 390 basis points when compared to the first quarter of 2020. On an adjusted basis, the company reported segment income of $164 million for the first quarter of 2020, up 47 percent compared to segment income for the first quarter of 2020, and ROS was 19.0 percent, an increase of 330 basis points when compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Consumer Solutions sales were up 34 percent compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales grew 31 percent in the first quarter. Segment income of $131 million was up 54 percent compared to the first quarter of 2020, and ROS was 25.1 percent, an increase of 330 basis points when compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Industrial Flow Technologies sales were up 7 percent compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, core sales grew 3 percent in the first quarter. Segment income of $50 million was up 12 percent compared to the first quarter of 2020, and ROS was 14.5 percent, an increase of 60 basis points when compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Net cash used for operating activities of continuing operations was $19 million compared to a use of $162 million in the first quarter of 2020 and free cash flow used for continuing operations for the quarter was $29 million compared to $181 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Pentair paid a regular cash dividend of $0.20 per share in the first quarter of 2021. Pentair previously announced on February 16, 2021 that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on May 7, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 23, 2021. This year marks the 45th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

John L. Stauch, Pentair's President and Chief Executive Officer commented: "I want to thank the entire Pentair team for their efforts to deliver exceptional first quarter results and allow us to raise our full year expectations. We continued to experience strong residential demand and it took the agility of our operations and sourcing teams to secure key materials, expand capacity, and do our best to meet the expectations of our consumers and channel partners. We experienced greater than 20 percent revenue growth and delivered greater than 50 percent adjusted EPS growth in the quarter while also continuing to invest in our future by making focused growth investments. Also encouraging were the continued signs of recovery in our industrial and commercial businesses, which gives us confidence in their full year recovery."

"We recently completed the acquisition of Rocean and signed an agreement to purchase Ken's Beverage, which helps us to fill out key strategic growth opportunities within the Water Treatment business of our Consumer Solutions segment. With a very healthy balance sheet and the growth momentum we are building, I believe we are well-positioned to continue to work with our customers to create sustainable solutions that help them make the most out of life's essential resources while creating value for our shareholders."

Outlook

The company updates its estimated 2021 GAAP EPS from continuing operations to approximately $2.65 to $2.80 and on an adjusted EPS basis of approximately $2.80 to $2.95. The company updates full year 2021 sales guidance to up approximately 6 to 11 percent on a reported basis. The company expects full year free cash flow of greater than or equal to 100 percent of net income.

In addition, the company introduces second quarter 2021 GAAP EPS from continuing operations guidance of $0.65 to $0.70 and on an adjusted EPS basis of $0.69 to $0.74. The company expects second quarter sales to be up approximately 13 to 16 percent on a reported basis compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three months ended In millions, except per-share data March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 Net sales 865.9 710.0 Cost of goods sold 550.7 458.4 Gross profit 315.2 251.6 % of net sales 36.4 35.4 Selling, general and administrative 136.6 131.9 % of net sales 15.8 18.6 Research and development 21.5 19.0 % of net sales 2.5 2.7 Operating income 157.1 100.7 % of net sales 18.1 14.2 Other expense: Other expense 0.4 1.2 Net interest expense 5.1 6.9 % of net sales 0.6 1.0 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 151.6 92.6 Provision for income taxes 20.5 19.9 Effective tax rate 13.5 21.5 Net income from continuing operations 131.1 72.7 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (2.5 Net income 128.6 72.7 Earnings (loss) per ordinary share Basic Continuing operations 0.79 0.43 Discontinued operations (0.02 Basic earnings per ordinary share 0.77 0.43 Diluted Continuing operations 0.78 0.43 Discontinued operations (0.01 Diluted earnings per ordinary share 0.77 0.43 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding Basic 166.2 167.8 Diluted 167.7 168.7 Cash dividends paid per ordinary share 0.20 0.19

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 In millions Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 95.0 82.1 Accounts and notes receivable, net 566.4 367.5 Inventories 429.1 420.0 Other current assets 118.0 105.5 Total current assets 1,208.5 975.1 Property, plant and equipment, net 293.4 301.2 Other assets Goodwill 2,367.2 2,392.2 Intangibles, net 315.5 325.9 Other non-current assets 199.5 202.8 Total other assets 2,882.2 2,920.9 Total assets 4,384.1 4,197.2 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 297.1 245.1 Employee compensation and benefits 101.0 117.0 Other current liabilities 425.8 410.4 Total current liabilities 823.9 772.5 Other liabilities Long-term debt 932.4 839.6 Pension and other post-retirement compensation and benefits 101.2 102.0 Deferred tax liabilities 101.4 107.4 Other non-current liabilities 231.4 269.4 Total liabilities 2,190.3 2,090.9 Equity 2,193.8 2,106.3 Total liabilities and equity 4,384.1 4,197.2

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three months ended In millions March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 Operating activities Net income 128.6 72.7 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 2.5 Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities of continuing operations Equity (income) loss of unconsolidated subsidiaries (0.2 0.5 Depreciation 12.7 11.6 Amortization 7.1 7.6 Deferred income taxes (2.8 14.0 Share-based compensation 5.6 6.2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions Accounts receivable (202.4 (167.1 Inventories (12.5 (20.1 Other current assets (16.6 (13.4 Accounts payable 54.8 (49.9 Employee compensation and benefits (14.8 (0.8 Other current liabilities 17.7 (22.3 Other non-current assets and liabilities 1.5 (1.4 Net cash used for operating activities of continuing operations (18.8 (162.4 Net cash used for operating activities of discontinued operations (0.2 Net cash used for operating activities (19.0 (162.4 Investing activities Capital expenditures (13.2 (18.7 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 3.4 0.1 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (7.2 Net cash used for investing activities (9.8 (25.8 Financing activities Net borrowings of commercial paper and revolving long-term debt 92.4 420.9 Shares issued to employees, net of shares withheld (0.2 5.2 Repurchases of ordinary shares (9.6 (115.2 Dividends paid (33.3 (32.1 Payments upon the maturity of cross currency swaps (14.7 Net cash provided by financing activities 34.6 278.8 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 7.1 (3.8 Change in cash and cash equivalents 12.9 86.8 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 82.1 82.5 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 95.0 169.3

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of the GAAP operating activities cash flow to the non-GAAP free cash flow (Unaudited) Three months ended In millions March 31,

2021 March 31,

2020 Net cash used for operating activities of continuing operations (18.8 (162.4 Capital expenditures (13.2 (18.7 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 3.4 0.1 Free cash flow from continuing operations (28.6 (181.0 Net cash used for discontinued operations (0.2 Free cash flow (28.8 (181.0

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited) 2021 2020 In millions First Quarter First Quarter Net sales Consumer Solutions 521.4 388.8 Industrial Flow Technologies 344.1 320.9 Other 0.4 0.3 Consolidated 865.9 710.0 Segment income (loss) Consumer Solutions 131.0 84.8 Industrial Flow Technologies 50.0 44.7 Other (16.6 (18.0 Consolidated 164.4 111.5 Return on sales Consumer Solutions 25.1 21.8 Industrial Flow Technologies 14.5 13.9 Consolidated 19.0 15.7

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for the year ending December 31, 2021 excluding the effect of adjustments (Unaudited) Actual Forecast In millions, except per-share data First Quarter Second Quarter Full Year Net sales 865.9 approx Up 13% 16% approx Up 6% 11% Operating income 157.1 % of net sales 18.1 Adjustments: Restructuring and other 1.5 approx approx 2 Intangible amortization 7.1 approx 6 approx 24 COVID-19 related costs expenses 0.2 approx approx Legal accrual adjustments (2.4 approx approx (2 Deal-related costs and expenses 0.7 approx approx 1 Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries 0.2 approx 1 approx 3 Segment income 164.4 approx Up 12% 20% approx Up 10% 16% Return on sales 19.0 Net income from continuing operations-as reported 131.1 approx $109 $117 approx $443 $468 Adjustments to operating income 7.1 approx 6 approx 25 Income tax adjustments (2.4 approx 1 approx 1 Net income from continuing operations-as adjusted 135.8 approx $116 $124 approx $469 $494 Continuing earnings per ordinary share-diluted Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as reported 0.78 approx $0.65 $0.70 approx $2.65 $2.80 Adjustments 0.03 approx 0.04 approx 0.15 Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as adjusted 0.81 approx $0.69 $0.74 approx $2.80 $2.95

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for the year ended December 31, 2020 excluding the effect of 2020 adjustments (Unaudited) In millions, except per-share data First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Full Year Net sales 710.0 713.3 798.5 796.0 3,017.8 Operating income 100.7 111.1 128.1 121.5 461.4 % of net sales 14.2 15.6 16.0 15.3 15.3 Adjustments: Restructuring and other 2.4 1.1 2.1 9.8 15.4 Intangible amortization 7.6 7.0 6.9 6.9 28.4 COVID-19 related costs and expenses 0.9 4.8 2.6 2.1 10.4 Deal-related costs and expenses 0.4 0.2 0.6 Equity (loss) income of unconsolidated subsidiaries (0.5) 0.7 0.8 0.4 1.4 Segment income 111.5 124.7 140.5 140.9 517.6 Return on sales 15.7 17.5 17.6 17.7 17.2 Net income from continuing operations-as reported 72.7 73.8 110.8 99.8 357.1 Loss on sale of businesses 0.1 0.1 Pension and other post retirement mark-to-market loss 6.7 6.7 Other income (2.2) (2.2) Adjustments to operating income 11.3 12.9 11.6 19.0 54.8 Income tax adjustments 3.3 11.1 (3.6) (8.1) 2.7 Net income from continuing operations-as adjusted 87.3 97.9 116.6 117.4 419.2 Continuing earnings per ordinary share-diluted Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as reported 0.43 0.44 0.66 0.60 2.13 Adjustments 0.09 0.15 0.04 0.10 0.37 Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as adjusted 0.52 0.59 0.70 0.70 2.50

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Sales Growth to Core Net Sales Growth by Segment For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Q1 Net Sales Growth Core Currency Acq. Div. Total Total Pentair 18.5 2.6 0.9 22.0 Consumer Solutions 31.1 1.3 1.7 34.1 Industrial Flow Technologies 3.3 3.9 7.2

