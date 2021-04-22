Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: Insider kaufen jetzt zu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.04.2021 | 12:05
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stockwik Förvaltning AB: Stockwik publishes bond prospectus and applies for admission to trading of subsequent bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

On 23 March 2021, Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ) issued subsequent senior secured corporate bonds of MSEK 75 within the bonds' existing framework amount of MSEK 450. The bonds reaches maturity on 23 September 2023 and have a floating coupon of 3 month STIBOR + 7.00 percentage points.

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the bonds, the company has undertaken to apply for admission to trading of the bonds on the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm and the company has for this purpose prepared a listing prospectus which today has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The prospectus is available on the company's website, www.stockwik.se, and on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website, www.fi.se. The application for admission to trading has been submitted and the first day of trading in the bonds is estimated to take place around 23 April 2021.

* * * * * *

The information in this press release was released for public disclosure through the agency of the contact person below, on 22 April 2021 at 12:00 (CEST).

For additional information, kindly contact:
David Andreasson, CEO
Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ)
Telefon: zerosevenzerothreesixeightthirteenninetynine

About Stockwik

Stockwik enables its shareholders to be an owner of a portfolio consisting of well-run, stable and profitable, smaller, Swedish quality companies. Stockwik offers a stable platform for small businesses to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions. Stockwik captures the smaller companies' cutting-edge expertise and in return offers the security and opportunities of a larger company. The Company invests long-term and acquire companies to retain them. In the Company's investment process, Stockwik set requirements for both quantitative parameters such as capital efficiency and qualitative values such as good business ethics and order. The Company's work rests on three basic principles; The right people, the right values, the right companies. Stockwik is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap with the short name STWK.

Attachment

  • Stockwik publishes bond prospectus and applies admission 210422 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0731ca96-5834-4812-883f-7b1981515933)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.