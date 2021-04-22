Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.04.2021
Relay Medical: Insider kaufen jetzt zu!
WKN: A1W860 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Ticker-Symbol: HBRN 
München
22.04.21
08:01 Uhr
1,178 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
HIBERNIA REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HIBERNIA REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
22.04.2021 | 12:52
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hibernia REIT plc: Total Voting Rights

DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Total Voting Rights 

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) 
Hibernia REIT plc: Total Voting Rights 
22-Apr-2021 / 11:19 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Total voting rights 
 
In accordance with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/19/EC) Regulations 2007, Hibernia REIT plc 
("Hibernia" or "the Company") makes the following disclosure with respect to the share capital and voting rights of the 
Company: 
 
As at 22 April 2021 and following the listing of 154,349 new ordinary shares pursuant to the settlement of performance 
related remuneration awards for the year ending 31 March 2019 due under the terms of the management internalisation 
transaction completed in November 2015, the issued share capital of the Company consists of 661,811,141 ordinary shares 
of EUR0.10, each carrying the right to one vote. No ordinary shares are held in treasury. 
 
The above figure of 661,811,141 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they 
determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the 
Transparency Rules issued by the Central Bank of Ireland. 
 
ENDS 
 
Contacts: 
Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100 
Thomas Edwards-Moss, Chief Financial Officer 
Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary 
 
Murray Consultants 
Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie 
Andrew Smith: +353 83 076 5717, asmith@murraygroup.ie 
 
About Hibernia REIT plc 
Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock 
Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices. 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BGHQ1986 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      HBRN 
LEI Code:    635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  100594 
EQS News ID:  1187714 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187714&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2021 06:20 ET (10:20 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
