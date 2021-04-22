DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Total Voting Rights

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Hibernia REIT plc: Total Voting Rights 22-Apr-2021 / 11:19 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total voting rights In accordance with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/19/EC) Regulations 2007, Hibernia REIT plc ("Hibernia" or "the Company") makes the following disclosure with respect to the share capital and voting rights of the Company: As at 22 April 2021 and following the listing of 154,349 new ordinary shares pursuant to the settlement of performance related remuneration awards for the year ending 31 March 2019 due under the terms of the management internalisation transaction completed in November 2015, the issued share capital of the Company consists of 661,811,141 ordinary shares of EUR0.10, each carrying the right to one vote. No ordinary shares are held in treasury. The above figure of 661,811,141 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency Rules issued by the Central Bank of Ireland. ENDS Contacts: Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100 Thomas Edwards-Moss, Chief Financial Officer Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary Murray Consultants Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie Andrew Smith: +353 83 076 5717, asmith@murraygroup.ie About Hibernia REIT plc Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Category Code: TVR TIDM: HBRN LEI Code: 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 100594 EQS News ID: 1187714 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187714&application_name=news

