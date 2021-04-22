Mutares (MUX) reported an exceptional year in terms of portfolio expansion, ending 2020 with 20 platform investments (vs 13 in FY19). These companies generate €2.2bn revenues annually and MUX's income from management and consulting increased 61% y-o-y to €66.5m. The proceeds from the recent record-quick exit from Nexive (closed in January 2021) allowed management to propose a 50% higher year-on-year dividend, which implies a 6.5% yield on the current share price.

