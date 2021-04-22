Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Realkredit Danmark A/S - Admission for trading and official listing

It has been decided to admit the following mortgage bond for trading and official listing with effect from 26 April 2021: Udsteder / issuer Realkredit Danmark A/S Første dato for handel / First day of trading 26-04-2021 ISIN DK0004619467 Instrument name/ticker 1,5RDSD23S53 Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance DKK Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate 1,5 Udløbsdato / Maturity date 01-10-2053 Terminer pr. år / Payments per year 4 ?For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. 33 93 33 66