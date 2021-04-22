Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: Insider kaufen jetzt zu!
GlobeNewswire
22.04.2021 | 13:05
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Realkredit Danmark A/S - Admission for trading and official listing

It has been decided to admit the following mortgage bond for trading and
official listing with effect from 26 April 2021: 



Udsteder / issuer               Realkredit Danmark A/S
Første dato for handel / First day of trading 26-04-2021      
ISIN                      DK0004619467     
Instrument name/ticker             1,5RDSD23S53     
Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance     DKK          
Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate  1,5          
Udløbsdato / Maturity date           01-10-2053      
Terminer pr. år / Payments per year      4           



?For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance,
tel. 33 93 33 66
