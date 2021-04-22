Anthony Zarembski Marketing: Earth Day: Major US Battery Manufacturer Commits to 100% Renewable Energy for Manufacturing in 2021

FREMONT, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / Batteries have the opportunity to slash carbon emissions and reduce pollution. But their recyclability and carbon footprint determine their environmental impacts. That's why Crown Battery, a leader in 99% recyclable energy storage products, has confirmed that its manufacturing will be completely powered by renewable energy starting immediately. The move will reduce CO2 emissions, protect the environment, and benefit the local economy.

Crown Battery has signed a contract with AEP Energy, a subsidiary of American Electric Power. Crown will source clean energy through AEP's Integrated Renewable Energy (IRE) solution. This long-term, fixed-price retail energy option supports new, locally sourced wind and solar - for more than 12 years beginning in January 2023.

While the new renewable projects are being developed and built, Crown Battery will purchase 100% National Green-e Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) until the IRE supply begins.

"Sustainability is a key buying requirement for us, and we aren't alone," says John Connell, Vice President of SLI Products Group, Crown Battery Manufacturing. "More and more, our customers are asking, 'Do you have a sustainability program in place?' And companies have openly told us that they switched from prior suppliers to us because of our green manufacturing efforts."

"Crown's battery type is already more recyclable than an aluminum can, according to the U.S. EPA," says Hal Hawk, President of Crown Battery. "This commitment to renewable energy makes our batteries even greener." According to the USA, lead-acid batteries are 99% recycled -- the most recycled product in North America. They're 99% recyclable. And 80% of the material for new batteries of this chemistry comes from previously recycled batteries.

How to minimize batteries' CO2 footprint - while creating jobs:

Energy-sipping equipment lowers emissions and costs. Crown Battery's prior energy efficiency enhancements include on-site solar panels, ultra-efficient lighting, and geothermal cooling using colder temperatures deep in the Earth (saving 163,452 kilowatt-hours a year).

Crown has invested more than $8 million of its own money in energy efficiency. The company's latest project, an ultra-efficient charging system, will drastically reduce energy consumption. (Charging accounts for 70% of Crown's electrical usage.) The new charging equipment will also enhance battery performance and lifespan.

"With help from AEP Energy, we've saved enough electricity to power 13,000 American homes...all while creating jobs and reducing operating costs," says Hawk. "Now, we're excited to reduce our carbon footprint even more - and build our batteries with recycled materials and electricity from the sun and wind. Sustainable energy management is the future. Renewable energy is a win-win for our environment, our company, our community, and our customers."

About Crown Battery Manufacturing

Founded in 1926, Crown Battery is the world's leading manufacturer of 99% recyclable, deep-cycle batteries. Crown batteries are 100% US-Engineered and -Manufactured -- every one of Crown's lead-acid batteries comes from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified plant in Fremont, Ohio. Batteries are made using ~80% recycled materials. The plant also incorporates solar panels, high-efficiency robotic welding, geothermal cooling, and 100% renewable energy.

Crown's consistent efficiency and sustainability efforts earned it the following AEP Ohio's Sustained Excellence Award (2020, 2015, and 2014); Continuous Energy Improvement Award (2016); and Energy Efficiency Champion Award (2013).

Visit http://www.crownbattery.com to learn more.

About AEP Energy

AEP Energy, a subsidiary of American Electric Power, is a certified competitive retail electricity and natural gas supply provider operating in 28 service territories in six states and Washington, D.C. AEP Energy supplies electricity and natural gas solutions for more than 500,000 residential and business customers and takes pride in making it easy for customers to buy, manage and use energy. Based in Columbus, Ohio, and Chicago, AEP Energy is committed to excellence by delivering value, innovative energy solutions and excellent customer service. For more information, visit www.aepenergy.com.

Contact:

Tony Zarembski

Public Relations with Crown Battery Manufacturing

anthonyzarembski@gmail.com

734.926.5105

Sarah Devine

Corporate Media Relations with AEP

614.716.2011

mediarelations@aep.com

Related Images

SOURCE: Crown Battery Manufacturing

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640856/Earth-Day-Major-US-Battery-Manufacturer-Commits-to-100-Renewable-Energy-for-Manufacturing-in-2021