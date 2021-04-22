Bleu Receives Visa Ready Tap to Pay Certification for Optimizing the Point of Sale Experience

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / Bleu , a fintech company providing customers and merchants with seamless and straightforward payment options, today announces that it has received Visa Ready Tap to Pay certification for its Bleu POS terminal software. This will allow Bleu to reach more merchants with its technology, ultimately providing its customers with more payment flexibility.

Bleu can now promote that its POS terminals have been recognized for providing tap to pay point of sale experience, satisfying Visa's security and performance standards and requirements. Bleu's state-of-the-art technology offers an optimized tap to pay POS experience by improving the security and reliability of prevalent in-store solutions. The Bleu Point of Transaction (PoT) network allows customers to pay from wherever and whenever. The new virtual terminal provider enables universal commerce payments, leverages fast Bluetooth connections, and supports all payment forms - even cryptocurrency.

The certified Bleu Merchant Software Development Kit offers tap to pay via EMV Contactless readers on all PAX Smart Series Android terminals, which supports contactless cards, and NFC-enabled mobile wallets. The PAX screens display dynamic tap to pay symbols and offer indication where on the device to tap. The Visa sensory branding then informs the customer that the transaction was complete. Tap to pay is enabled across all PAX terminals, ensuring businesses of any size can accept contactless payments.

"Our mission at Bleu is to democratize payments so that merchants and customers have accessibility, flexibility, and autonomy in the way they choose to exchange value with one another, and the Visa Ready Tap to Pay program helps us materialize that vision," says Sesie Bonsi, the CEO of Bleu.

According to the Visa Q1 2021 earnings transcript , global tap to pay usage continues to expand, representing almost two-thirds of all face-to-face transactions excluding the United States. In the US, tap to pay usage continues to grow, with approximately 300 million contactless cards in place in the United States now and have high-single-digit penetration of face-to-face transactions.

Bleu is a leading fintech company on a mission to drive simple and secure payments. With a unique, white-labeled solution, Bleu empowers merchants to accept touchless payments via Bluetooth and allows customers to pay everywhere with freedom: card, transfer, cryptocurrency, it's all possible with Bleu. With no hardware, Bleu is on a mission to scale payment services globally and make them accessible for all.

