LAKELAND, Fla. -- Publix Commits $2 Million to Everglades Restoration Supporting Florida Freshwater Conservation Source: Publix

BOISE, Idaho -- Albertsons Companies Commits to Setting Science-Based Target to Reduce Carbon Emissions Source: Albertsons Companies

PITTSBURGH -- United States Steel Corporation Announces Goal to Achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2050 Source: United States Steel Corporation

TORONTO -- Facedrive Foods Achieves Record High in Daily Delivery Volumes Source: Facedrive Inc.

SEATTLE -- The Climate Pledge Announces More Than 100 Signatories Committed to Achieving Net-Zero Carbon by 2040 or Sooner Source: Amazon.com, Inc.

SEATTLE -- Russell Investments Announces Net-Zero Carbon Emissions Goal Source: Russell Investments

PITTSBURGH -- PPG Reports Increased Sales of Sustainably Advantaged Products, Continued Progress on Sustainability Goals Source: PPG

SAN DIEGO -- Dalrada Financial Corp Records First Sales of LikidoVOLT Independent Power Generators With Hidden Villa Ranch Source: Dalrada Financial Corp.

PARK CITY, Utah -- Arena Pharmaceuticals Releases Second Annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report Source: Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- 350Solutions Technology Verification Approach Vital in the $20M NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE Source: 350Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas -- American Campus Communities Provides Annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Update Source: American Campus Communities, Inc.

BOULDER, Colo. -- Techstars Launches Next Sustainability Challenge to Progress Net Zero Goals Source: Techstars

DAVIDSON, N.C. -- Ingersoll Rand Sets 2025 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Goals to Accelerate Representation, Career Advancement and Employee Sense of Belonging Source: Ingersoll Rand Inc.

LONDON -- Cenfura? Limited announces a new African subsidiary opening in Nigeria Source: Cenfura

TORONTO -- Facedrive Acquires EcoCRED, LLC From Exelon Subsidiary Exelorate Update Source: Facedrive

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. -- Nexus Pharmaceuticals Makes Key Investment to Help COVID-19 Vaccine Effort Source: Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TAMPA, Fla. -- Overseas Shipholding Group Announces the Release of Its 2020 Sustainability Report Source: Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc.

NEW YORK -- The Church Pension Fund Invests $20 Million in Impact Investment Fund Designed to Preserve Workforce Housing Communities Nationwide Source: The Church Pension Fund

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Principal Financial Group releases corporate responsibility commitments Source: Principal Financial Group

CHICAGO -- Ventas Earns 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award Source: Ventas, Inc.

LOS ANGELES -- Kilroy Realty Earns 2021 ENERGY STAR Sustained Excellence Award for Sixth Year in a Row Source: Kilroy Realty Corporation

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Hexion Earns 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for Comprehensive Energy Management Program Source: Hexion Inc.

BOSTON -- Boston Properties Earns 2021 ENERGY STAR Sustained Excellence Award Source: Boston Properties, Inc.

NEW YORK -- Colgate-Palmolive Earns 11th Consecutive ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award Source: Colgate-Palmolive Company

NEWARK, Del. -- Sallie Mae's Latest Corporate Social Responsibility Report Highlights Efforts to Support Customers and Advance Social Justice Source: Sallie Mae

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Carlisle Companies Publishes 2020 Sustainability Report and Launches New Website Focused on ESG Source: Carlisle Companies Incorporated

SAN MATEO, Calif. -- Franklin Templeton Launches Corporate Social Responsibility Report Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.

BOSTON -- Corporate Reputations Improve During a Year of Crises according to The RepTrak Company Source: The RepTrak Company

TORONTO -- Facedrive Announces Changes to Board of Directors and Executive Team Source: Facedrive Inc.

TORONTO -- Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update and Growth Report Source: Facedrive Inc.

CINCINNATI -- Fifth Third Joins Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials; Commitment Furthers Bank's Leadership in Environmental Sustainability Source: Fifth Third Bancorp

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- New Technology and Data From C.H. Robinson Are Helping Companies Around the World Cut Carbon Emissions Source: C.H. Robinson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Terminix Donates Bicycles to A Soldier's Child Foundation Source: Terminix Global Holdings, Inc.

