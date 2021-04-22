Roadman Investments Corp.: Curated CaoJunNFT Collectibles by TSA Collections

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / Roadman Investments Corp. (TSXV:LITT) (OTC PINK:RMANF) ("Roadman" or the "Company") licensee A3Com Solutions Corp. ("A3Com") is pleased to announce that it has partnered with TSA Collections ("TSA") and BakerySwap ("Bake") NFT Marketplace to launch the auction of CaoJunNFT Collectibles.

CaoJunNFT's collection features four Caojun Digital Collectibles. Each collectible features one of CaoJun's artwork with a size of 3.5inch X 2 inch. The designs of the Cao Jun Digital Collectibles are based on three of Cao Jun's artworks "Purple Pavilion and Cyan Cloud", "Once in a Millennium," and "Spring's News". The painting of "Once in a Millennium" was sold for HK$10.26 million at Poly Auction Hong Kong Limited in 2019. The collection of CaoJun Digital Collectible has sold for a total of US$5,374 on April 16, 2021 and is now the hottest artwork at Bake NFT Marketplace with over 1,300 votes ( One vote is US$1.41 ) from its NFT community.

Cao Jun Digital Collectible is an NFC-enabled digital wallet card powered by Pundi X and iCashRewards. The Cao Jun exclusive digital wallet card managed by XWallet can be used as a present and your own personal digital wallet. The Cao Jun exclusive digital wallet card is an easy-to-use tap card for crypto beginners. Top it up with your preferred digital currencies and pay with ease. You can also pair your Cao Jun digital wallet card onto the XWallet mobile app and use it with the iCash XPOS. There are over 800,000 XWallet registered user accounts within the Pundi X community from over 30 countries spanning across North and South America, the EU, Asia, and Australia. The XWallet can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play.

By collecting CaoJunNFT, users are able to redeem the completed NFT for a physical digital collectible. One CaoJunNFT can be converted into one exclusive CaoJun limited edition of a digital collectible ("CaoJun Digital Collectible"). The total released CaoJunNFT collectibles in 2021 is 300 editions, and will be scheduled to auction from May 1, 2021 on various NFT auction platforms curated by TSA Collections.

Roadman further announces it will be hosting a Burning Art event for minting artwork "The Very Best", "Homage to Schwitters" and "New Year's Eve Parade at the Tower Ballroom" by Sir Peter Blake. The artwork has all been digitally photographed by a professional photography studio.

"We are very fortunate to be able to partner and collaborate with incredible creative artists and talent in the NFT space and we are looking for more talented artists to join our NFT curator TSA Collections" states Luke Montaine, CEO of Roadman Investments.

TSA Collections is bringing together the world of arts and fashion powered by blockchain technology into the NFT digital space. Each collection, represented by an NFT, contains a unique art story. By collecting an NFT, users are able to redeem the completed NFT for physical artworks. TSA Top 3 Collections are CaoJun NFT limited editions, Peter Blake editions, Gus Bawab and Emmanuel Robbe editions. TSA Collections is managed by TEAsWAP.Art.

"We welcome everyone to join TSA Collections CaoJunNFT Celebration on April 23, 2021 sponsored by SATO, the world's first algorithmic stablecoin that supports rebase of multiple smart chains (ETH/HECO/BSC) ." said Fanny Travis, Managing Director of A3Com.

About Roadman Licensee A3Com Solutions Corp.

A3Com Solutions Corp.("A3Com") is a Vancouver-based startup, Blockchain & AI-focused software development company focusing on e-commerce and mobile reward platforms, consumer loyalty, and digital marketing. A3Com's featured platform is iCashRewards, which connects merchants and consumers worldwide. Roadman has a first right of refusal to purchase 100% of A3Com.

About TEAsWAP.ART

The Art Of T EAsWAP ( "TSA" or " TEAsWAP") is a new cross -chain of NFTart Marketplace built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Ethereum?network, powered by the native governance token TSA. TSA features NFT collections, NFT marketplace and NFT incubator and brings together creators, collectors, curators, influencers, brokers, wallets, auctioneers around the world to the NFT digital space.

TSA has been created to give TSA community the power to influence decisions and incentivize active participation, like RARI from Rarible and provide creators and collectors with the opportunity to propose and vote on platform upgrades and community development.

About Roadman Investments Corp.

Roadman Investments Corp. ("Roadman") is a Canadian Venture Capital, Investment and Advisory Firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth for its shareholders. Roadman invests capital into private and public companies that offer excellent growth opportunities.

For more information on the Art of TEAsWAP or A3Com, visit www.TeaSwap.art and follow:

