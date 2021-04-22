The Anklam municipality approved the resolution for the project construction. The land-use planning for what could become the largest planned photovoltaic power plant in Germany to date can now begin.From pv magazine Germany It could be the largest solar park in Germany to date. On Wednesday, the city council of Anklam, a town in the Western Pomerania region of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, approved, by a majority, a resolution for the construction of a photovoltaic power plant with a capacity of 300 MW. The announcement was made by the project developer, Bavarian photovoltaic company Anumar. After ...

