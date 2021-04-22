Ezra: What can an Oscar do for your Net Worth?

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / Research from Ezra, the leading provider of digital coaching, has revealed that bagging an Oscar at this weekend's Academy Awards could boost the winner's net worth by as much as 310%.

Ezra analysed the networth of those to have been nominated for the big two of Best Actor and Best Actress at the Oscars since 2015.

Americans are the most successful

In terms of the number of Oscars won, America remains the dominant force. The Oscar for Best Actor has been won by three different Americans since 2015, and just one British and one Puerto Rican American, making America by far the most successful during this time.

Where Best Actress is concerned, four different American females have scooped the Oscar since 2015, again the most of all nationalities.

Oscar impact on net worth

But what does an Oscar nominee or win mean when it comes to career earnings? The research by Ezra shows that those to have been nominated for Best Actor since 2015 but failed to win an Oscar throughout their career are worth an estimated $25.7m each on average.

However, those to have been nominated since 2015 and either won during this time or previously during their career can boast a net worth 97% higher at $50.8m compared to those to only have received nominations.

When it comes to Best Actress an Oscar win can be even more beneficial. Female nominees for the award are worth an average of $15.4m, -40% less than their male nominated counterparts. However, the average net worth of female actresses to have won Best Actress is a huge $63.2m, 310% higher than those to have been nominated and 20% more than those to have won Best Actor.

Founder of Ezra, Nick Goldberg, commented:

"Being at the top of your game takes hard work and dedication and an Oscar nomination is perhaps the biggest recognition of this for those in the film business.

But reaching the top doesn't signal the end of the road and the very best will use this achievement as a further foundation to push for greatness.

It does, however, increase the earning potential on offer with those to have won worth a considerably higher sum on average compared to those to have only been nominated."

