Donnerstag, 22.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical: Insider kaufen jetzt zu!
WKN: A0HL48 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 
Berlin
22.04.21
08:08 Uhr
4,480 Euro
-0,060
-1,32 %
22.04.2021 | 13:58
SThree: Result of Annual General Meeting and Change of Company Secretary

DJ SThree: Result of Annual General Meeting and Change of Company Secretary 

SThree (STEM) 
SThree: Result of Annual General Meeting and Change of Company Secretary 
22-Apr-2021 / 12:26 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
For Immediate Release - 22 April 2021 
SThree plc 
("SThree" or the "Group") 
 
Result of Annual General Meeting and change of Company Secretary 
 
The Annual General Meeting of SThree plc was held on Thursday 22 April 2021 at 75 King William Street, London, EC4N 
7BE, at 11.30am. 
All resolutions proposed in the Notice of Meeting were passed by way of a poll and a summary of the voting, including 
proxy votes, is as follows: 
 
       Resolution                     Votes For %   Votes   %  Votes   Total 
                                          Against    Withheld 
1       Approval of the Report and Accounts         93,774,515 99.99 8,555   0.01 3,807,113 97,590,183 
2       Payment of Final Dividend              97,590,183 100  0     0  0     97,590,183 
3       Approval of Directors' Remuneration Report     95,971,255 98.35 1,613,928 1.65 5,000   97,590,183 
4       Re-Election of Mark Dorman             94,138,013 99.87 125,090  0.13 3,327,080 97,590,183 
5       Re-Election of Alex Smith              97,482,632 99.89 107,200  0.11 351    97,590,183 
6       Re-Election of Anne Fahy              88,728,575 92.96 6,718,489 7.04 2,143,119 97,590,183 
7       Re-Election of James Bilefield           89,934,874 95.41 4,328,229 4.59 3,327,080 97,590,183 
8       Re-Election of Barrie Brien             97,521,805 99.98 18,027  0.02 50,351   97,590,183 
9       Re-Election of Denise Collis            97,587,540 99.99 2,292   0.01 351    97,590,183 
10      Re-Appointment of Auditors             82,412,493 90.33 8,825,249 9.67 6,352,441 97,590,183 
11      Directors' Authority to agree Auditor's       97,524,477 99.93 65,706  0.07 0     97,590,183 
       Remuneration 
12      Political Donations                 97,081,115 99.48 507,743  0.52 1,325   97,590,183 
13      Authority to Allot Shares              96,377,675 98.76 1,211,711 1.24 797    97,590,183 
14      Authority to call General Meetings with not less  95,703,253 98.07 1,886,930 1.93 0     97,590,183 
       than 14 days' Notice 
15      Authority to Disapply Statutory Pre-Emption Rights 97,452,315 99.86 137,268  0.14 600    97,590,183 
16      Authority to Purchase its own Shares        94,117,724 96.49 3,422,926 3.51 49,533   97,590,183

In respect of those resolutions where there was over circa 5% voted against, namely resolution 6 (the re-election of Anne Fahy), resolution 7 (the re-election of James Bilefield) and resolution 10 (the re-appointment of PwC as auditors), the Company has already reached out to investors to better understand the reasons for these against votes. In recognition of the fact that some investors voiced concerns at the Board Chair also being a member of the Audit Committee, it is confirmed that James Bilefield will step down from that Committee.

Change of Company Secretary

SThree plc is also pleased to announce that Kate Danson, who joined the business as General Counsel on 1 March 2020, will now also be taking on the role of Group Company Secretary, effective from 1 May 2021.

She takes over from Steve Hornbuckle, who has held the position at SThree for almost 15 years. Steve has not only overseen the transformation of SThree from a newly listed PLC to the Company it is today, ensuring the smooth operation of the business during his tenure, he has also been a valuable source of guidance and support to the team. The Board greatly appreciates the many achievements Steve has been integral in securing as the business has grown and wishes him all the best in the future.

As the business enters its next stage of growth, the Board has recognised its leadership needs have evolved and has brought together the functions of General Counsel, Company Secretary and Head of Risk under Kate. She will be working closely with the senior leadership team and form an important part of driving the business forward successfully.

Kate joined SThree from Johnson Matthey PLC, where she held the role as General Counsel, Group for two years. Prior to this Kate worked in a number of senior legal roles at the organisation including Sector General Counsel of the Clean Air sector and Legal Director to the Precious Metals Products Division. Kate brings FTSE 100 experience, a commercial approach and significant international experience to SThree.

Notes: 1. The 'For' vote includes those giving the Chairman discretion. 2. 'Votes withheld' are not counted when deciding whether or not a resolution is carried. 3. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding any shares held in treasury as at the time of

this announcement, is 133,438,672 shares.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of all resolutions passed other than resolutions concerning ordinary business will shortly be submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries: 

SThree plc                 020 7268 6000 
Mark Dorman, Chief Executive Officer 
Alex Smith, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Steve Hornbuckle, Group Company Secretary 
 
 
Alma PR                  020 3405 0205 
Susie Hudson                sthree@almapr.co.uk 
John Coles

- Ends - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     STEM 
LEI Code:   2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
Sequence No.: 100596 
EQS News ID:  1187747 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187747&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2021 07:26 ET (11:26 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
