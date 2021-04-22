Perspectum, a commercial-stage, precision-health company developing proprietary digital technologies that enable clinicians to more accurately diagnose and monitor patients with chronic metabolic diseases, multi-organ pathologies and cancer, announced the appointment of Annalisa Jenkins, MBBS, FRCP to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jenkins brings extensive expertise in advancing biopharma programs from discovery to regulatory approval, which she gained during a distinguished industry career, including roles as the former head of Global R&D for Merck Serono and Head of Global Medical Affairs for Bristol Myers Squibb. Over her 20-year career, she has served as a chairwoman or director on the board of 14 public and private companies, including Oncimmune, a company focused on the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Dr. Jenkins is the current chair of the court at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, a committee member of the Science Board to the U.S. Food Drug Administration (FDA), and a non-executive director at Genomics England. Recently, she served as president and CEO of Dimension Therapeutics, where she led a team focused on developing new therapeutics for people living with rare liver diseases.

"Dr. Jenkins' extensive expertise in oncology and liver diseases, and her track record of success leading public and private companies, will be an asset on our Board," commented Dr. Rajarshi Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer of Perspectum. "As we advance products that have the potential to enable early detection, diagnosis, monitoring and prognosis of metabolic and other chronic diseases for millions of patients, Dr. Jenkins' insights and experience will be invaluable to our team."

Perspectum's non-invasive diagnostics products combine image formation, magnetic resonance image (MRI) analysis and artificial intelligence (AI) to support diagnosis, treatment decision-making and monitoring of the progression of chronic metabolic diseases, multi-organ pathologies and cancer, and determining whether the patient is responding to therapy. Its lead product, LiverMultiScan, is the only test that can address the diagnostic gap for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), an advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. The system was FDA cleared and obtained CE mark in 2015. LiverMultiScan is non-invasive and provides accurate scans that measure fibrosis, inflammation and fat in the liver. Its high specificity, true positive rate and prognostic ability help physicians better select the right patients for therapy, avoiding unnecessary healthcare treatment and spend.

"Perspectum's platform technology is unique and disruptive blending clinical insights with digital imaging and data analysis to help healthcare professionals globally improve patient outcomes," added Dr. Jenkins. "I am honoured and excited to join Perspectum's board as it gains momentum in achieving its vision of applying personalized approaches to improving care for a range of disease states through an accurate, cost-effective and non-invasive diagnostics solution."

Perspectum, a global medical technology company with offices in the U.K., the U.S. and Singapore, delivers leading digital technologies that help clinicians provide better care for patients with chronic metabolic diseases, multi-organ pathologies and cancer. With a strong focus on precision medicine using advanced imaging and genetics, our vision is to empower patients and clinicians through quantitative assessments of health enabling early detection, diagnosis and targeted treatment. With a diverse team of physicians, biomedical scientists, engineers and technologists, Perspectum offers a way to manage complex health problems at scale. For more information, visit www.perspectum.com and watch a video outlining our mission by clicking here.

