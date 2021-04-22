GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data Receives Final Approval from South Asian Telecom Operator for its Swiss Hosted "Sekur" Secure Email and Secure Messaging Application

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:A2PN34) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to report that it has received the final Distribution Agreement for a distribution deal in South Asia with a large telecommunications operator, for its Swiss hosted Sekur encrypted email, encrypted messaging and secure file-share solution. The Company is reviewing the agreement to make sure it is in accordance with all items negotiated and is expected to sign the agreement by Friday April 23 2021, after which GlobeX expects the countersigned agreement to be received from the Telecom Operator within two weeks or less.

The Agreement is with a publicly listed company and for this reason, the name of the telecom operator will remain confidential until the agreement has been executed by both parties and a formal announcement can be made. The terms of the Agreement and the name of the telecom operator will be disclosed once the Agreement has been signed by all parties. GlobeX expects the Agreement to be completed in the next two weeks.

The telecom operator operates in several countries in South Asia and has a global mobile subscriber base of over 150 million subscribers. GlobeX already has an agreement in place with América Móvil the 7th largest telecom in the world, and largest in Latin America, as announced recently in its press release dated October 13 2020, and this would be the second telecom conglomerate it would sign up in the emerging markets.

Recently, Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data, has been featured in an Interview in Cybersecurity Asean, based in Malaysia, as the region has suffered some disastrous damage due to cyber-attacks as Southeast Asia remains a hotspot for cyber-attacks according to this article from Computer Weekly, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as many medical and financial records have been stolen by cyber criminals.

Sekur, which includes SekurMessenger as part of a bundle of email, messaging and file transfer into one app solutions, includes the Company's latest SekurMail technology, which includes proprietary anti-phishing and privacy feature called SekurSend®. SekurSend® lets a user send an email to any other recipient, whether they have Sekur or not, in full privacy and security as the email never leaves Sekur's encrypted email servers based in Switzerland. The recipient can then click on the notification and reply in the same manner using SekurReply®, without the recipient having to register for a Sekur account. The sender can also decide to protect any email sent by adding a password to open it, a read-limit and a self-destruct timer as well. Sending an email with the SekurSend® feature allows the senders and recipients to add limitless size attachments to the emails without crowding the recipients' email box. This also eliminates BEC attacks for businesses and email phishing attacks. Additionally, SekurMail includes full control of email delivery, automatic data export for large Enterprises and an automatic Data Loss Prevention technology ("DLP") with real time continuous archiving.

Recent data breaches in messaging applications and in particular in the WhatsApp application have created a certain urgency for businesses and data privacy advocates to protect their communications form cyber-attacks and identity theft via mobile and desktop devices.

SekurMessenger eliminates many of the privacy and security risks by not only not requiring a phone number, which would divulge a user's phone device ID, but also by not social engineering a user's phone or computer contact list and infecting the contacts by default as well, eliminating a huge loophole in security and privacy. SekurMessenger issues each user a username and a SM number. The SM number is the contact ID a user would disclose in order for other SM users to be added. The service comes with a self-destruct timer and other features as well, including GlobeX's proprietary VirtualVaults and HeliX technologies with all data stored in Swiss hosted encrypted servers.

GlobeX's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

Forward Looking Information

