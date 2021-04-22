Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2021) - OrganiMax Nutrient Corp. (TSXV: KMAX) (FSE: L3U) (OTC: BNJRF) ("OrganiMax" or "the Company") is pleased to welcome Guy Sande and Carson Sedun to the Company. Guy Sande will act as General Manager for the Company's Silver Valley Project (the "Project") and Carson Sedun will act in a Corporate Development role and as an advisor to the President and CEO of the Company.

Mr. Sande is a mining professional with over 35 years experience in exploration, development, mine planning and operations. Prior to taking root in the Coeur d'Alene District of Idaho, he brought the Soledad Mountain Project in Mojave, California from exploration in 1996 to final feasibility in 2000. Following that, he has spent the past 21 years working and residing in the Silver Valley, Idaho. Mr. Sande has had senior level positions for several of the most prominent mines in the Silver Valley in several different roles including Chief Engineer, Technical Services Director, Lands Manager, Mine Surveyor and Bankruptcy Director for the following companies: Coeur d'Alene Mines, U.S. Silver at the Galena Mine; Sterling Mining Company and Silver Opportunity Partners at the Sunshine Mine. Mr. Sande is an alumnus of the Montana College of Mineral Science and Technology as well as a past Chair of the Coeur d'Alene Section of SME and an active committee member of the Coeur d'Alene District Mining Contest for over 20 years.

Mr. Sedun has 10 years of capital markets and mining industry experience, including 4 years in investment banking and capital markets roles at Canaccord Genuity and Dundee Capital Markets, successfully completing 35 transactions in equity financings and mergers & acquisitions totaling $1.5 billion in value. Mr. Sedun holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Schulich School of Business at York University in Toronto, where he was part of the world's mining-focused MBA program. He also holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University and a graduate certificate from the Norman Keevil Institute of Mining Engineering at the University of British Columbia.

OrganiMax's President & CEO Brandon Rook commented, "We are extremely pleased to have Guy and Carson join the Company filling key management roles. Guy will be instrumental on the ground at the Company's Silver Valley Project with his extensive mining and exploration experience, particularly in the unique geological environment of the Silver Valley. His leadership will be instrumental in helping the Company grow into a significant participant in the district."

"Carson brings broad and diversified knowledge and experience to the Company that will greatly add to the Company's growth prospects, strategic direction and corporate identity. His skillset is a welcome addition to the group here at OrganiMax."

Lastly, the Company has granted an aggregate of 200,000 share purchase options with an exercise price of 25 cents per share and a term of five years. The new grant is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About OrganiMax Nutrient Corporation:

Silver Valley, Idaho Project:

Key investment highlights of the Project include:

The Project comprises one property package of 403 acres of patented lode claims; 5 historic mines and highly prospective unexplored areas.

Two major silver mines (the Bunker Hill Mine and the Page Mine) located directly adjacent and contiguous to the Project at both the west and east boundaries historically mined into the Project's area.

The Page Mine sourced ore grade mill feed from the Project for 21 years but never mined deeper than 1,200 feet below elevation; notably, the Page Mine was developed to 3,400 feet.

All previously mined areas remain open at depth and along strike - the geology of the Silver Valley is known for vein structures trending deeply if not cut-off by faulting (the adjacent Bunker Hill Mine mined to 5,800 feet below surface and Hecla's Lucky Friday Mine is mining today 10,000+ feet below surface).

Modern systematic exploration and drilling has never been applied to the Project and there remains significant potential to unlock value from modern systematic exploration techniques, mapping, sampling, surveying and drilling.

The other 4 mines nearby produced ore from near surface to 200 feet below surface.

No Federal permitting required; permitting with the State of Idaho is straightforward with patented claims.

Idaho is an established top tier mining jurisdiction, ranking 1 st in the world under the Policy Perception Index (PPI) and ranked 9 th in the world under the Investment Attractiveness Index as part of the Fraser Institute's 2020 Annual Survey.

in the world under the Policy Perception Index (PPI) and ranked 9 in the world under the Investment Attractiveness Index as part of the Fraser Institute's 2020 Annual Survey. The Project has favourable infrastructure nearby, located 94km east of Spokane, Washington approximately 1km south of the Interstate 90 highway, including full access to power, water and full industrial infrastructure, which includes fabrication facilities and a highly experienced underground mining work force. Four flotation mills are located within 10km of the Project and can be utilized if and when need be. The Project is a four-hour drive to the Trail, BC smelter to process concentrate

No pre-existing royalties.

A 100-year detailed map folio from the Project, the Page Mine and Bunker Hill Mine will be incorporated into a 3-D geological model that will add significant value to future exploration and development of the Project.

Despite the Project being located between two prolific past producing mining properties, the Project has remained unavailable for exploration and development over the past 80 years due to claim boundary issues between Bunker Hill Mining (the Bunker Hill Mine) and ASARCO (the Page Mine), as well as the subsequent transfer of the property to the EPA and the closure of the area for mining in the late 1970's.

Lithium-Sulphate of Potash (SOP) project in Mexico:

OrganiMax Nutrient Corp has a 100%-owned lithium and potassium bearing salar complex of mineral concessions in the Central Mexican Plateau located in the states of Zacatecas, and San Luis Potosi. Regional geophysical work has indicated that the depths of the salar basins may be much greater than previously thought, making the salars highly prospective for large brine aquifers to be discovered at depth. The Company is targeting Sulfate of Potash (SOP) and Lithium Carbonate (LCE) and boron for both the domestic and international markets.

The Company has announced a maiden sediment mineral resource estimate (MRE) of both lithium and potassium at its three salars. Highlights include:

120 million tonnes (Mt) of Inferred Mineral Resources grading 4.6% potassium (K) and 380 ppm lithium (Li);

Continuous high-lithium portion of La Salada salar containing 7 Mt grading 1,490 ppm Li;

Contained 12.3 Mt of Sulfate of Potash (SOP) and 243,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE);

Sampling is restricted to 5 metre depths in most areas; therefore, there is good exploration potential to increase the Mineral Resource at depth and also extending the sampling to the edge of the salar basins where sampling has not taken place;

Geophysical surveys completed suggest there is potential for additional similar layers of potassium or lithium enriched material to be found under the current pitting/drilling;

Recent regional geophysical work has indicated that the depths of the salar basins may be much greater than previously thought, making the salars highly prospective for large brine aquifers to be discovered at depth.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of OrganiMax Nutrient Corp.,

"Brandon Rook"

Brandon Rook, President and Chief Executive Officer

