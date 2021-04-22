VerifyMe Announces Retirement of Chairman Norman Gardner and Appoints Scott Greenberg as Chairman of the Board

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) ("VerifyMe," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a provider of comprehensive brand protection and customer engagement solutions that combine ultra-secure product authentication, track and trace, and customized engagement strategies with industry-leading online retail monitoring capabilities, today announced the appointment of existing Board member Scott Greenberg becoming Chairman of the Board. Founder and Chairman Norman Gardner is retiring from the VerifyMe Board of Directors for health reasons, effective April 21, 2021.

Norman is the founder of the Company as well as the inventor of the Company's core anti-counterfeiting technology. He has served in various roles with the Company since inception in 1999 through 2013, including Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and served as Chairman since 2017. Norman will become Chairman Emeritus and remain a consultant to the Company for a two-year period.

Scott Greenberg is currently Chairman of the Board at GP Strategies Corporation (GPX), a global workforce transformation provider of organizational and technical performance solutions. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting, and business improvement services customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, automotive, financial services, technology, aerospace, and defense industries, and other commercial and government customers. In addition to currently being Chairman, Mr. Greenberg served 15 years as the Chief Executive Officer of GP Strategies Corporation.

Patrick White, VerifyMe's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I would personally like to thank Norman for his unwavering friendship and commitment to VerifyMe. We would not be where we are today without Norman's leadership and guidance. I look forward to working more closely with Scott, as he has been a valuable asset on our Board since his appointment in late-2019."

Howard Goldberg, VerifyMe's lead independent Director, stated, "Norman's contributions to VerifyMe have been significant and meaningful. His extensive knowledge of anti-counterfeiting and brand protection markets have helped guide our business and strategy. We relied on Norman's deep financial and capital markets expertise and have valued his leadership and insights in shaping and building VerifyMe's leadership team. I am thankful for Norman's service to VerifyMe and wish Norman and his family all the best following his retirement."

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME), is a technology solutions provider specializing in brand protection functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products. VerifyMe's physical technology authenticates packaging, labels and documents with a suite of proprietary security inks and pigments, which work in conjunction with serialization and track and trace software known as VeriPAS that allows both consumers and brand inspectors to verify authenticity with their smartphones. VeriPAS is a serialization software system that brand owners access through a web portal to monitor, control and protect their products complete life cycle. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding revenue opportunities, the use of our products in additional devices and locations, strategic partnerships, commercialization efforts, our sales pipeline and opportunities, and geographic areas, markets and industries in which we intend to expand our business. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, intellectual property litigation, the successful development of our sales and marketing capabilities, our ability to retain key management personnel, our ability to work with partners in selling our technologies to businesses, production difficulties, our inability to enter into contracts and arrangements with future partners, issues which may affect the reluctance of large companies to change their purchasing of products, acceptance of our technologies and the efficiency of our authenticators in the field. These risk factors and uncertainties include those more fully described in VerifyMe's Annual Report and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading entitled "Risk Factors." Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

