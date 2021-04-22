GTL Partners with Dr. Christian Conte to Provide Custom Tablet Content for Incarcerated Individuals and Correctional Officers

Long-term partnership reaffirms GTL's commitment to transforming the corrections experience and providing reentry resources to increase successful outcomes

FALLS CHURCH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / GTL, a trusted partner that connects those affected by incarceration with the resources and support necessary to achieve success, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive partnership with Dr. Christian Conte, a mental health specialist in the field of anger and emotional management, to provide unique content on GTL inmate tablets.

As the creator of "Yield Theory," Dr. Conte advocates for meeting people where they are without judgment. Connecting with others leads to understanding-understanding the person and the choices they have made but also understanding ourselves. Yield Theory has seven main components: Acceptance, Authenticity, Conscious Education, Creativity, Elimination of Shame, Mindfulness, and Non-Attachment.

"What I think is phenomenal about the GTL partnership is this: I have a message that appears to resonate both with those working in corrections and those going through the system," said Dr. Conte. "I'm passionate about exposing people to a different path than the one they are currently on. For incarcerated individuals, we need to provide them with the opportunity for personal growth. For correctional officers, we need to give them the tools to help them better understand and connect with the individuals in their care."

Dr. Conte has used his Yield Theory Anger Management Program with numerous organizations, including sports teams and corporate businesses. Perhaps the most significant example is the use of his program in correctional institutions. As of 2021, every single individual who gets incarcerated in Pennsylvania must go through Yield Theory training.

Dr. Conte's program is also used to train all officers and staff that have direct contact with incarcerated populations. As part of National Correctional Officers and Employees Week (NCOEW), occurring May 2-8, GTL will provide his custom Staff Wellness curriculum to current facility customers.

"GTL is in a unique position where we have the opportunity to provide technology that can make a genuine impact on someone's life," said Deb Alderson, GTL President & CEO. "By partnering with Dr. Conte, we are restating our belief that one decision, one mistake does not define someone. Our tablets and content allow correctional facilities to transform into more rehabilitative environments, placing incarcerated individuals on the best possible path forward upon their release."

As part of this partnership, Dr. Conte's current programs will be included on GTL's tablets and custom video content will be added over time. This content will be available for incarcerated individuals to access, providing them with the resources necessary to help turn their lives from one of incarceration to one of success and personal fulfillment.

"This is about life and how every one of us, incarcerated or not, gets better from this moment forward," concluded Dr. Conte. "That is the reason why I am so grateful and ecstatic about the partnership with GTL-we can get these ideas out to so many more institutions, so the programs and videos I have created can lead to making prison a place of personal growth, setting individuals up for a better life and for success. That is a huge part of why I do what I do and why I am partnering with GTL. I cannot wait to see the amazing results of this partnership."

About Us

For over 30 years, GTL has worked side-by-side with correctional facilities and government agencies to provide imperative technology solutions to over 1.2 million incarcerated individuals across the globe. These solutions facilitate meaningful connections, provide educational opportunities, enable successful reentry, and strengthen operational efficiency. GTL is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, with an employee presence throughout North America and was recognized as a 2021 Top Workplace USA by Energage. To learn more about GTL, please visit www.gtl.net, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Contacts:

Randy Brown

Work: 703-215-5383

media@gtl.net

SOURCE: GTL

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/641718/GTL-Partners-with-Dr-Christian-Conte-to-Provide-Custom-Tablet-Content-for-Incarcerated-Individuals-and-Correctional-Officers