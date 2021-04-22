Aker ASA: Invitation to Presentation of First Quarter 2021 Results

OSLO, Norway, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its Q1 2021 report on Friday May 7, 2021, at 07:00 CEST, and will host a webcast presentation at 09:00 CEST.

Aker ASA Q1 2021 results presentation:

Date: Friday May 7, 2021

Time: 09:00 a.m. CEST

Format: Live webcast and audio conference

Language: English

To join the webcast:

The webcast can be followed via: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20210507_3

To join the audio conference:

Please join the audio conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be asked to provide the confirmation code below. Dial-in details as follows:

Norway: +47 21 95 63 42

SE: +46 4 0682 0620

UK: +44 (0) 203 7696819

U.S.: +1 646 787 0157

Confirmation code: 512965

The first quarter 2021 report and presentation will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

