Future Market Insights: Small Molecule API Market to Gain Pace as Government Spending on Novel Biologics Research Increases: FMI

In terms of production, over 50% of small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is outsourced.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / Future Market Insights' global small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market report forecasts a prolific nudge through 2021, as increasing demand of high potency drugs and increasing chronic diseases boosts the market demand. Rising cancer cases and increasing demand for effective diagnosis and R&D for oncology procedures is accelerating the growth of small molecule API market.

Furthermore, rising government reimbursement policies and funding to develop small molecule oncology drugs is spurring the growth of market. Rapid development in technologies for long-term delivery of medication in molecule type is aiding the growth for small molecule API market. Driven by these factors, the market is poised to expand at the rate of 5% CAGR through 2021.

For instance, chronic disease such as diabetes, asthma, cancer, are significantly rising across the globe. According to the report of International Diabetes Federation, around 463 million people in 2019 were diagnosed with diabetes and new cancer cases are expected to grow by 23.6 million by 2030. Hence, rising incidence of various chronic disease are providing growth opportunities for manufacturing companies.

"Increasing research on small molecule APIs and novel biologics is expected to drive the market demand," remarks the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways

Standard API will hold the maximum share of over 79.6% through 2021

Oncology segmented is expected to be the lucrative segment, accounting for 26.6% market share

Commercial application account for greater grater sales of small molecule API

China is estimated to remain one of the most lucrative market for small molecule, exhibiting growth of 5.5% CAGR

India is expected to emerge as a lucrative market backed by increasing manufacturing in pharmaceutical industry

Germany to retain its dominance in European small molecule API market, accounting for over 30% sales

Prominent Drivers

Technological advancements in API manufacturing and growing importance of generics are key factors driving market demand

Growing adoption of AI-based tools for drug discovery is expected to propel the market growth

Investment in small molecule API drug discovery from pharmaceutical companies is likely to improve the demand

Growing demand for newly developed small molecule drugs in manufacturing industry is expected to improve the demand

Key Restraints

Increasing penetration of counterfeit drugs is likely to restrict the growth of small molecule API market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading companies profiled by FMI operating in small molecule API market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson Matthey, Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sanofi SA, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Albany Molecular Research Inc., AstraZeneca, BASF SE, and Teva Pharmaceuticals among others. According to the report, the market is highly competitive. Manufacturers in small molecule API market are aiming for strategic collaborations and R&D activities.

For instance, recently Lonza Pharma & Biotech, a leading player announced the launch of its pharmaceutical early intermediates cGMP and APIs supply. This initiative leveraged chemical production facilities at the company's Visp to address global early-intermediates supply security and quality concerns.

Also, in March 2021, BridGene Biosciences, a biotechnology company using cutting edge tools to discover and develop small molecules for hard-to-drug therapeutics targets, announced a strategic research collaboration and licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Furthermore, on 1st April 2021, Fusion Pharmaceutical Inc., announced the acquisition of Ipsen's intellectual property and assets related to IPN-1087, a small molecule targeting neurotensin receptor 1, NTSR1.

More Insights on FMI's Bentonite Market

The latest market study by Future Market Insights offers unbiased analysis on global small molecule API for the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. In order to gain better perspective on its trends, drivers and challenges that the market is likely to witness in the upcoming years, the market is segmented on the basis of molecule type (standard API and HPAPI), production (captive/in house, and outsource), application (clinical, and commercial), therapeutic area (cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, infectious disease, metabolic disorder, oncology, immunology, neurology, urology, dermatology, ophthalmology, general health and others), and region (North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

