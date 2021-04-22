JZZ Technologies, Inc. and IJM Global / EyeOn Channel plan to launch the All For Seniors TV Channel, along with a digital video version of Active Lifestyle Media magazine

Calverton, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2021) - Media and marketing company JZZ Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) and IJM Global Inc. ("IJM") which is a holding company for diversified media properties to include broadcast television and radio, have agreed on a joint venture to develop branded content that will appear on both companies' respective media platforms. The new content, which will appear under the banner All For Seniors, and All For Seniors.org will include one or more TV channels dedicated to the senior lifestyle community, licensed content and digital video versions of JZZ Technologies' Active Lifestyle Media Magazine.

The All For Seniors joint venture is the first between the entities and will serve as a basis for developing new and original TV programming, online digital content, as well as radio and video streaming content. This content will stream to EyeOn Channel's live over-the-air channels, which is wholly owned by IJM, and to JZZ Technologies' ActiveLifestyle.com website. All content will be centered around unique interests of active lifestyles for adults 55 and older.





The All For Seniors channel follows EyeOn channel's core mission to focus on specialty markets such as the Eye on Global Luxury and streaming pay-per-view. The channel will be distributed alongside EyeOn's affiliate group that includes Eye on Austin, Eye on Boston, Eye on California, Eye on Chicago, Eye on Colorado, Eye on D.C., Eye on Montreal, Eye on NOLA, Eye on NY and Eye on Park City.

Based in Florida, EyeOn Channel acts as an independent tv network that broadcasts digital over-the-air content in the top 30 demographic markets of the United States. In any given market, EyeOn Channel broadcasts from 23 to 40 digital HD channels carrying free content that allows consumers to "cut the cable" while still receiving quality local programming. According to current data, EyeOn's network has distribution to approximately 150 million US households and has a growing international presence.

"The All For Seniors initiative is a 58 billion dollar niche market and is a great way for IJM to expand our content and commitment to increase our audiences through EyeOn Channel and its affiliates which can exponentially increase joint revenues", states Jack Namer, CEO of IJM. "Our mission is to provide real stories from real people that connects, communicates, entertains and creates social community hope and positive change. The very active 55+ age group is a big part of our audience and this will help us to reach them where they live."



Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ Technologies, Inc. adds, "This channel and digital content devoted to the active 55+ lifestyle is ideal for our growing audience. We can connect with them on a whole new level with the capabilities that EyeOn Channel Group brings to the All For Seniors JV."

Under the terms of the Joint Venture, any revenues generated from the products or services developed under the All For Seniors program will be shared equally between JZZ Technologies, Inc. and the EyeOn Group.

About Eye On Channel Inc.

Eye On Channel Inc, (EyeOnChannel.com ) is a wholly owned subsidiary of IJM Global., Inc. a Florida Corporation. IJM is engaged in producing Original Video and Radio Content production and distribution to approximately 150 million US households, and is preparing to go public meeting NASDQ qualifications.

About JZZ Technologies Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a media technology company rolling up projects and partnerships through online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, digital marketing, streaming video content, publishing and free over-the-air television targeted at adults 55+.

