Charlie's Holdings, Inc.: Charlie's Pachamama Disposables Offer Adult Smokers a Remarkable Alternative to Cigarettes

Unprecedented Sales Reported by Wholesalers and Retailers across the U.S.

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHUC) ("Charlie's" or the "Company"), an industry leader in both the premium, nicotine-based, e-cigarette space and the hemp-derived, CBD wellness space, today announced that, upon their introduction in the United States last month, Pachamama Disposables became Charlie's first-ever entrant into the rapidly expanding U.S. disposable e-cigarette market and the fastest selling new product in the Company's history. Containing 100% tobacco-free nicotine, Pachamama Disposables are designed to offer adult smokers a less harmful, more enjoyable alternative to combustible cigarettes.

Millions of adults around the world seek better technologies and more responsible ways to enjoy nicotine. Market share data shows that disposable e-cigarettes already represent a $600 million - and growing - market in the $7 billion total U.S. e-cigarette market. Charlie's has endeavored to meet the needs of consumers by entering this new vertical market with the creation of Pachamama Disposables ? an adult-only, recreational use, consumer product that is simple to use, discreet, and immensely satisfying.

Designed to provide adult smokers with an alternative to combustible tobacco products, Charlie's first-ever disposable delivers vape shop-quality Pachamama e-liquids in a compact, state-of-the-art device. The Company sold out of its entire initial stock in fewer than 21 days. This early success suggests that the disposable e-cigarette category could represent tens of millions of dollars in new revenue to Charlie's. New Pachamama shipments - available in nine flavors - will be available to select wholesale and retail accounts in May. The Company will not sell any Pachamama Disposables direct to consumers.

"Pachamama - which means "Mother Earth" in Incan - is reflective of our primary mission of providing consumers with quality products that are ethically sourced… while also encouraging mindfulness and respect for each other and for our planet." explained Ryan Stump, Charlie's Holdings Chief Operating Officer. "Responsible manufacturing practices, meticulous attention to detail, and an unrelenting commitment to quality are keystones of our business. We are excited to bring Pachamama Disposables to a class of adult consumers who are looking to utilize the best technologies and the finest quality ingredients when they choose to consume and enjoy nicotine."

Brandon Stump, Charlie's Holdings Chief Executive Officer, reported, "It is estimated that more than 20% of the world's population consumes nicotine in some format. As a Company, we believe that our new technologies and products can provide adult consumers with a better, more responsible and therefore more enjoyable means of experiencing nicotine. Now that we have launched Pachamama Disposables in the United States, later this year our distribution will expand into more than 75 international markets where we expect to introduce millions of adult consumers to the extraordinary Pachamama sensory experience. We are very excited about what this launch - and the new $600 million market opportunity - will mean for our customers and our Company!"

About Charlie's Holdings, Inc.

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHUC) is an industry leader in both the premium, nicotine-based, e-cigarette space and the hemp-derived, CBD wellness space through its subsidiary companies Charlie's Chalk Dust, LLC and Don Polly, LLC. Charlie's Chalk Dust produces high quality vapor products currently distributed in more than 90 countries around the world. Charlie's Chalk Dust has developed an extensive portfolio of brand styles, flavor profiles and innovative product formats. Launched in June of 2019, Don Polly, LLC formulates innovative hemp-derived CBD wellness products. Don Polly's high quality CBD products derive from single-strain-sourced hemp extract and high purity CBD isolate crystals.

For additional information, please visit our corporate website at: CharliesHoldings.com and our branded online websites: CharliesChalkDust .com and PachamamaCBD.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's overall business, existing and anticipated markets and expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successful increase sales and enter new markets; the FDA's decision with respect to the Company's PMTAs; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce product for its customers; the Company's ability to formulate new products; the acceptance of existing and future products; the complexity, expense and time associated with compliance with government rules and regulations affecting nicotine and products containing cannabidiol; litigation risks from the use of the Company's products; risks of government regulations; the impact of competitive products; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors included in the Company's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

