WISeKey's CEO, Carlos Moreira,to present the Company's unique NFT Technologies at the H.C. Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & Fintech Conference on April 27

WISeKey's management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings on Monday, April 26th & Tuesday, April 27th. Interested investors should register at https://hcwevents.com/crypto to view the video presentation and request a virtual meeting with WISeKey's management.

Geneva, Switzerland - April 22, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), a leading cyber security, IoT, and AI platform company today announced that its CEO, Carlos Moreira will present at the H.C. Wainwright virtual conference on Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & Fintech on Tuesday, April 27th at 7:00am ET.



WISeKey's presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & Fintech Conference will focus on the launch of itsTrustedNFT.IO platform developed by the Company for buying and selling prestigious NFTs, including artwork and luxury goods (read more about WISeKey's recent NFT auction, a world first of auctioning a luxury watch, at a New York Times article: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/12/fashion/watches-nft-auction-jean-claude-biver.html).



"By combining our Root of Trust with blockchain, Digital Identity and Provenance technology, we have created an innovative Trust Protocol that enables a wide range of use cases and business models for NFTs, simply not possible with current blockchain-based solutions on their own," said Mr. Moreira. "The first application of this collaboration auctioning of digital twins of luxury watches is a concrete example on the potential on this technology, which we indisputably move into the virtual world, yet make their illegal use impossible."

With itsTrustedNFT.IO technologies, WISeKey will launch NFT auction of all sort of products and services such as tokenizing sustainability projects (https://www.wisekey.com/press/wisekey-and-sunx-strong-universal-network-a-global-initiative-for-climate-friendly-travel-to-introduce-the-first-ever-climate-change-and-sustainability-non-fungible-token-nft/), with funds collected from the NFT auction to go to charitable foundations supporting Sustainability & Climate Resilience and help kick start post pandemic travel recovery in a "Sustainable and Climate Friendly Way."



Other NFT projects are on the pipeline including the tokenization of architectural designs, books, intellectual property (IP), semiconductor design, Knowledge AI, etc., aiming to facilitate the sale, trade, and commercialization or otherwise monetization and bring new liquidity to this asset class for investors and innovators. Fungibility is undoubtedly a crucial feature in all the notable cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Bitcoin.



However, NFT specially when associated with Cryptographic Identities has evolved as a next generation token variant with certain unique features and some interesting applications that WISeKey uses to create a bridge between the real world and the Metaverse which represents the future of our online life which is essentially a shared virtual space. WISeKey's unique Digital Identification NFT platform delivers the most secure and scalable blockchain backend for creating real digital twins for valuable objects. This unique approach will make it possible to mint provenance and a digital version into an NFT that contains smart contracts on how the digital twin may be used, removing any uncertainty of what an NFT actually means to a collector by delivering authenticated digital twins to the art and luxury market.

The computational core of this Metaverse is powered by WISeKey AI based Knowledge Automation and HIRO, its platform for data management and exchange. The end-to-end integration with tracing, testing, symptom management adheres to the highest standards security and privacy by design based on WISeKey's cybersecurity and identity management technologies.

Video of Carlos Moreira explain WISeKey NFT technology at Bezinga https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nSWvBbZyQnY.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

