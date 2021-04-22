Future Market Insights: Medical Grade Coatings Market to Surpass US$ 6.68 Bn through 2031: FMI

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) emerges as top-selling medical grade coatings, accounting for nearly 33% of medical grade coatings market.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights latest report projects a healthy growth outlook for global medical grade coatings market through 2021 and beyond. Increasing demand for medical equipment and expansion of medical sector are set to drive the market. Increasing applications of medical grade coatings in general surgery, neurology, dentistry and other sectors will continue propelling growth.

According to the report, the medical grade coatings market is poised to expand at 6.7% CAGR through 2021. The rising need for minimally invasive procedures and biocompatibility in medical devices is bolstering the growth of medical grade coatings market. Medical grade coatings are used for enhancing biocompatibility to make the tools safe and precise for the procedure. Also, increasing focus on research and development activities to cater the demand for biocompatible and biodegradable products in medical sector has widened the growth opportunities for manufacturers.

"Leading players are conducting extensive research and development to find advanced technologies and incorporate nano-technology for the application of medical grade coatings. Rising demand for high-perfomance tools and equipment with advanced technology is fuelling the growth," remarks the FMI analyst.

Request a report sample with 293 pages to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8664

Key Takeaways

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) medical grade coatings segment is estimated to hold around 1/3 rd of market share

of market share In terms of application, general surgery segment is anticipated to witness remarkable growth during forecast period

Drug eluting coating segment is expected to be the most preferred grade type

Powder coatings formulation is expected to be the dominant segment

China is expected to be one of the fastest growing market through 2021 and beyond

United States to lead the North America medical grade coatings market, accounting for 85% sales

Germany and France to emerge as the most lucrative European medical grade coatings market

Growing demand for medical tools and equipment from hospitals across India to drive medical grade coatings market

Prominent Drivers

Increasing use of minimally invasive surgical procedures to be a key driver

Rising prevalence of disease in growing geriatric population to drive medical grade coatings market

Emergence of nanotechnology and growing demand for multifunctional coatings to improve the demand

Key Restraints

High upfront cost and increasing prices of raw material expected to limit the growth

Low shelf life of the medical coatings to restrict the growth of medical grade coatings market

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/8664

Competitive Landscape

Medtronic PLC, DuPont, Koninklijke DSM NV, SurModics Inc., Specialty Coating Systems Inc., Precision Coating Co. Inc., Biocoat Inc., Covalon Technologies Ltd., Harland Medical Systems Inc., Hydromer Inc., Medicoat Inc., and Aculon Inc. are some of the prominent medical grade coatings manufacturers profiled by FMI. According to the study, leading players are focusing on research and development activities to develop new and innovative products to maintain their position in the industry.

For instance, in April 2020, Hydromer collaborated with N8 Medical for the supply of coatings to manufacture CeraSheild endotracheal tubes. The product plays a crucial role in the treatment of COVID-19.

More Insights on FMI's Medical grade coatings Market

The latest market study on global medical grade coatings market by Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation for the forecast period of 2021-2031. In order to gain a better perspective of the global market potential, its growth, trends, and opportunities, the market is segmented on the basis of material (PTFE, PVDF, silicone, parylene, metals, and others), application (general surgery, cardiovascular, orthopedics, neurology, gynecology, dentistry, and others), type (hydrophilic, hydrophobic, anti-microbial, drug eluting, and others), formulation (solvent based, water based, and powder coating), and across major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Download Complete TOC Of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8664

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain

Medical Coatings Market: The global medical coatings market report by FMI gives an in-depth analysis on the market trends, drivers and opportunities that the market is likely to face in the upcoming decade. Key statistics regarding key segments have been presented across prominent geographies, along with a detailed assessment of the market's competitive landscape.

Elastomeric Coatings Market: Future Market Insights presents a detailed report on the global elastomeric coatings market with upcoming market trends, challenges and future growth dynamics across key geographies and prominent segments. The report provides a holistic approach, mapping the competitive landscape with detailed analysis on established players, new entrants, and opportunities likely to prevail through 2021 and beyond.

Functional coil coatings Market: The functional coil coatings' market study published by FMI provides a detailed segmentation and focused views on major trends expected to provide shape to future growth prospects. The report provides detailed analysis of the significant drivers, trends, challenges and opportunities prevailing for the forthcoming decade across key geographies along with competitive landscape of the upcoming decade.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/medical-grade-coatings-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/medical-grade-coatings-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/641756/Medical-Grade-Coatings-Market-to-Surpass-US-668-Bn-through-2031-FMI