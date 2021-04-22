Ecofin Commits to Net Zero Emissions by 2050 as a Signatory of the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative

A Promise To Work With Our Investments To Reach Net Zero Emissions by 2050 or Sooner and Set Interim 2030 Emissions Reduction Targets

LEAWOOD, KS / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / Ecofin announced today it will join as a signatory to the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative along with a growing number of asset managers committed to reaching the ambitious goal of net zero by 2050 or sooner. On this Earth Day and day one of the Leaders Summit on Climate, this declaration is a reminder of the role asset managers and finance plays in supporting the goals of sustainability. This responsibility is vitally relevant to climate action.

"The world is awakening to the new reality that we must transition from linear to circular economies, meaning we cannot use the planet's resources as if they are endless. As a sustainable investment firm, Ecofin is excited to make our commitment to a net zero future," said Brent Newcomb, President - Ecofin. "We join other leaders in the sustainable finance community as we collectively chart a necessary and unyielding path to address this global crisis. The Net Zero Asset Managers initiative will bring together shareholder activism, corporate responsibility and the power of finance to mark a significant milestone in our ongoing sustainability revolution."

"We are excited to engage with our investments to quantify the positive impact that we are collectively making on the environment," said Greg Murphy, Head of Impact. "We are measuring and tracking items that just a few years ago seemed impossible to quantify and we are passionate about helping to define this evolving issue of impact reporting."

About Ecofin

Ecofin is a sustainable investment firm dedicated to uniting ecology and finance. Our mission is to generate strong risk-adjusted returns while optimizing investors' impact on society. We are socially-minded, ESG-attentive investors, harnessing years of expertise investing in sustainable infrastructure, energy transition, clean water & environment and social impact. Our strategies are accessible through a variety of investment solutions and seek to achieve positive impacts that align with UN Sustainable Development Goals by addressing pressing global issues surrounding climate action, clean energy, water, education, healthcare and sustainable communities. Ecofin Investments, LLC is the parent of registered investment advisers Ecofin Advisors, LLC and Ecofin Advisors Limited (collectively "Ecofin"). Learn more at www.ecofininvest.com.

About the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative

The Net Zero Asset Managers initiative is a group of international asset managers committed to supporting the goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner, in line with global efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C; and to supporting investing aligned with net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. The initiative is managed globally by six founding partners: Asia Investor Group on Climate Change (AIGCC), CDP, Ceres, Investor Group on Climate Change (IGCC), Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC) and Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). The initiative is also endorsed by The Investor Agenda, of which the investor networks are all founding partners. For further information, please visit www.netzeroassetmanagers.org.

