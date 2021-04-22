Energy regulator Ofgem has announced it aims to bring in market-wide half-hourly settlement across the retail electricity market - from October 2025. The long timescale reflects a sluggish attitude at an inconsistent regulator which appears to be planning an unpredictable route to net zero.Anna Rossington, interim director for retail electricity markets at U.K. regulator Ofgem this week blogged the organization "has given the green light to rolling out market-wide half-hourly settlement across the retail electricity market." "This decision," wrote Rossington, "marks a major milestone in the transition ...

