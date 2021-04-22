Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of ArcAroma AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (179/21)

ArcAroma AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Conditional upon the Swedish Companies Registration Office's authorization to implement the merger plan between ArcAroma AB and OptiFreeze AB, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in ArcAroma AB. Short name: AAA ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014609459 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 93180 ---------------------------- Provided that authorization to implement the merger plan has been given, the last day of trading will be May 18, 2021. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB