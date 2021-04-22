Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical Insider kaufen jetzt zu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
22.04.2021 | 17:05
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of ArcAroma AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (179/21)

ArcAroma AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North
Growth Market. 

Conditional upon the Swedish Companies Registration Office's authorization to
implement the merger plan between ArcAroma AB and OptiFreeze AB, Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in
ArcAroma AB. 

Short name:   AAA     
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0014609459
----------------------------
Order book ID: 93180    
----------------------------


Provided that authorization to implement the merger plan has been given, the
last day of trading will be May 18, 2021. 


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.