Infinite Group, Inc.: IGI Cybersecurity Adds macOS Agent to its Nodeware Vulnerability Management Solution

The Nodeware® Agent for macOS brings its improved network visibility and monitoring to the Mac world

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / The creator of Nodeware vulnerability management, IGI Cybersecurity (OTC:IMCI), has built on the success of its Windows agent to provide the same level of detail and visibility in a dedicated macOS agent. The agent further enables security for macOS machines operating in remote and hybrid environments, helping to address one of the fundamental layers of a sound cybersecurity program: the inventory of hardware and software assets and management of asset vulnerabilities.

"Apple is continuing to gain market share in enterprise IT, only further increasing the value of exploits for macOS," said Brian Drake, Director of Technology Development for IGI Cybersecurity. "We're able to bring first-party security visibility to a vendor often neglected by legacy tools and do it in a way that works in modern environments."

Nodeware Agents can be used in tandem with Nodeware Sensors to increase the quality and depth of the scans-without the need for credentials or remote access services-while reducing network overhead. The agent can also be used in remote and work from home scenarios, traveling with the host and centrally reporting regardless of the networks it connects to. The agent extends visibility into Macs that MSPs and internal security teams may not currently have due to lack of central management tools.

IGI Cybersecurity built Nodeware to be the most efficient, simple, and lightweight vulnerability management solution available in the market while addressing the critical need for accurate inventory of assets, and continuous inventory and vulnerability scanning.

"The Nodeware Agent for macOS will ultimately help improve cybersecurity for users, especially those with hybrid and remote networks," said Andrew Hoyen, President and COO of IGI Cybersecurity. "The user's monitored networks will now include scans of all the remote hosts where Nodeware Agent is installed and running, even if those devices are not connected full time to the corporate network. It's a great feature that is even more relevant with today's ever-changing work landscape and network architecture."

The Nodeware Agent is simple and lightweight, running as a system service in the background. With an annual Nodeware subscription, customers can download unlimited Nodeware Agents and software sensors free of charge.

The Nodeware Agent for macOS was made available to customers on April 20. Contact your Nodeware representative or visit nodeware.com for more information. If you're already using Nodeware, agent install instructions and preconfigured downloads can be found in the customer management menu.

About IGI Cybersecurity

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a remote workforce spanning across the United States, IGI Cybersecurity delivers people-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise and unshakeable partnership. We are The Cybersecurity People.

IGI Cybersecurity is also the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igicybersecurity.com and nodeware.com.

Media Contact

Megan Brandow, Director of Marketing

mbrandow@igius.com

(585) 485-5756

SOURCE: Infinite Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/641775/IGI-Cybersecurity-Adds-macOS-Agent-to-its-NodewareR-Vulnerability-Management-Solution