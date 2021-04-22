Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Chris Baker - Exercise of nil cost share options granted under Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017, sale of shares to fund income tax and national insurance liabilities and retention of the remaining balance:

Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition of shares on exercise of options Nil 167,015 Sale of shares £0.43860 122,835 Retention of shares Nil 44,180

Andy Start - Exercise of nil cost share options granted under Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017, sale of shares to fund income tax and national insurance liabilities and retention of the remaining balance: