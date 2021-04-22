FINCODE TECHNOLOGIES: Kurren$y Is A Business Dedicated To Giving Access To Financial Education To Kids And Adults Alike

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / Financial education is not something that is often taught, and for those who cannot afford it, it is next to impossible to get a good financial education. However, finances, how to invest money, and how to accumulate wealth are some of the most important aspects of gaining financial freedom.

When it comes to having kids and ensuring they have enough money for their future, the stakes are even higher and more important. That is why Kurren$y was created. Realizing there was a gap in knowledge of how to manage money and accumulate wealth, Kurren$y has stepped in to help. Their goal is to help families set up a better future for their children.

Kurren$y's programs teach ownership and equity for each student and life changing financial advice to each parent regardless of their finances. They are offering a curriculum on the stock market, blockchain technologies, NFTs, entrepreneurship and all things financial literacy for children as young as 3 years old.

FinCode Technologies focuses on educating adults and small business owners. This includes people who want to make their way to Wall Street or people who just want to have a comfortable life with their family. Kurren$y is focused on expanding the knowledge bank, bank accounts and brokerage accounts of young children and their parents.

Kurren$y was founded by Sabrina Abraham who had her own firsthand experience with bad finances and how much it can affect your life. She thought that she had reached career success only to find herself unemployed and losing money and savings incredibly fast. Thankfully, she was able to rebound from that moment and decided to make helping others navigate their finances her life's work.

"When I lost my job nine years ago, I realized I was always a good employee, I knew my role in and out but I had no clue how to manage or grow my personal finances. I paid my bills on time as much as I could and allocated money in my portfolio. However, I had no real understanding of how I could benefit from the stock market or acquiring assets in general. Given the state of our economy it's clear that our education system needs an overhaul and should include financial literacy, entrepreneurship and ownership in the curriculum. Also, I believe children should be given the opportunity to develop good money habits at an early age which will allow them to pursue their true passions in life," Sabrina details.

Kurren$y is continuing to pursue many projects this year. With the economy rebounding, Kurren$y wants to make sure your finances are in a good spot. Kurren$y is launching its programs for kids so that they can get ahead of the curve and manage their money. In addition, Kurren$y will be offering new parental workshops for May of this year.

