High Prevalence of Allergic Rhinitis to Present Considerable Growth Opportunities for the North America Nasal Spray Packaging Market, Growth Predicted at ~5.1% CAGR from 2020 to 2030 - TMR

- High prevalence of perennial and seasonal allergic rhinitis has sparked demand for durable nasal spray formulations and packaging in North America.

- The nasal drug demand in North America is predicted to rise significantly in the near future, owing to the high intake of nasal drugs such as steroid and decongestion nasal spray.

ALBANY, N.Y., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasal spray sealing solutions are considered OTC (over-the-counter) medical canisters or bottles from which nasal drug spray can be obtained by applying pressure to the tube closure device. Nasal spray tubes are utilized to offer stand-in medication items both systematically and locally, and they are widely distributed in single-dose as well as multi-dose forms in the market. As a result, nasal spray packaging has become very common in many parts of the world, which is likely to support growth of the North America nasal spray packaging market in the near future.

The Phase II trial evidence for a self-administered nitric oxide-based nasal spray developed by Vancouver-based biotech company SaNOtize for potentially lowering COVID-19 viral load in infected patients is being bolstered. Manufacturers in the nasal spray packaging industry in North America are benefiting from these developments.

The North American nasal spray packaging market is predicted to rise at a rate of ~5.1% CAGR over the analysis timeline, from 2020 to 2030. However, some ingredients in nasal spray formulations, such as metals in pump bottles and pressurised canisters, are prone to reactivity in their raw state. In order to prevent reactivity in the raw condition of nasal spray formulations, manufacturers make use of aluminium coated with vinyl, epoxide, or phenolic resins. Tin is becoming more common due to its resistance to chemical interventions. However, as opposed to zinc, copper, and aluminium, it is one of the most costly metals.

Key Findings of Market Report

High Prevalence of Allergic Rhinitis to Spur Demand in the Market

In Canada and the US, the high prevalence of seasonal as well as perennial allergic rhinitis in children and adults has intensified demand for durable nasal spray packaging and formulations. Businesses in the North American nasal spray packaging market are seeing increased sales prospects as demand for fixed-dose combination nasal sprays grows. Allergic rhinitis signs such as nasal itching, watery eyes, sneezing, and runny nose have increased demand for nasal sprays.

Allergic rhinitis has a significant impact on the quality of person's life, which could contribute to physical limitations. As a result, participants in the North American nasal spray packaging market are seizing this chance to expand their product bottle and container manufacturing capability. They're putting more emphasis on completely industrialised formats that can be optimised to work with current filling and packing lines.

Multiple Benefits Associated with the Use of Multi-dose Nasal Spray Packaging to Boost Market

In comparison to single-dose nasal spray bottles, multi-dose nasal spray packaging strategies are becoming more popular because they enable customers to utilize contents from the same box, in a larger amount, and at a lower price. Customers should expect more dependable multi-dose nasal spray packaging from prominent firms in the pharmaceutical drug development business. In addition to that, compared to single-dose nasal spray tubes, multi-dose nasal spray packaging options have a number of benefits. A crimp cap, screwed-on or snapped-on, may be used to secure multi-dose nasal spray pumps to plastic bottles. Since nasal sprays and drops are liquid products, there's a good chance that instant packaging solutions and medication formulas are connected. As a result, to satisfy market demands, manufacturers are now making use of high-end glass materials. As a result of the rising need for this nasal drug delivery options, the demand for nasal spray packaging is expected to rise during the forthcoming years in North America.

Nasal Spray Packaging Market: Growth Drivers

North America companies are partnering to produce materials that are likely to help next generation seawater and saline nasal sprays. They're working on packaging that would work of drug-free nasal rinses made with scientifically tested saline and carbon dioxide (CO2) additives.

companies are partnering to produce materials that are likely to help next generation seawater and saline nasal sprays. They're working on packaging that would work of drug-free nasal rinses made with scientifically tested saline and carbon dioxide (CO2) additives. Nasal drug administration has long been the preferred method for treating local diseases of the nasal opening, such as nasal congestion and allergic rhinitis. Additionally, nasal drug delivery has shown to be an effective method for needle-free immunisation and full drug delivery in situations where strokes and rapid concentration are critical, such as in case of management of pain and migraine crisis.

North America Nasal Spray Packaging Market: Key Competitors

Bormioli Pharma United States Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Service Inc.

Berry North America Inc.

Coster Tecnologie Speciali S.p.A

Gerresheimer AG

AptarGroup, Inc.

North America Nasal Spray Packaging Market: Segmentation

Container Type

Pump Bottles

Pressurized Canisters

Drug Type

Saline Nasal Spray

Decongestion Nasal Spray

Steroid Nasal Spray

Antihistamine Nasal Spray

Dosage Form

Single-dose

Multi-dose

