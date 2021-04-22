Regulatory News:

Teleperformance SE's (Paris:TEP) Combined General Meeting was held on April 22, 2021 in Paris under the chairmanship of Olivier Rigaudy, deputy CEO of the group.

Shareholders adopted all the resolutions submitted to their vote.

The shareholders notably approved:

the 2020 parent company and consolidated financial statements;

the proposed dividend of €2.40 per share, unchanged compared with the previous year: the ex-dividend date is April 27, 2021 and the payment date is April 29, 2021;

the renewal of the terms of office of five directors: Emily Abrera, Daniel Julien, Alain Boulet, Robert Paszczak and Stephen Winningham. These renewals will maintain the balanced representation of men and women on the Board, as well as the requisite diversity in terms of experience, expertise, and nationalities. The board of Directors renewed Daniel Julien as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer;

the information on remuneration for directors and corporate officers as well as their remuneration policy, described in the corporate governance report included in the 2020 Universal registration document.

The breakdown of the voting results by resolution is available on Teleperformance's corporate website (www.teleperformance.com Investor relations Shareholders General Meetings section).

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 380,000+ employees, based in 83 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and over 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process.This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2020, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,732 million (US$6.5 billion, based on €1 $1.14) and net profit of €324 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG index, the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index, the FTSE4Good index and the Solactive Europe Corporate Social Responsibility index (formerly Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index).

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

